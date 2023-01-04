ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee City Council selects special election date, mayor appoints interim councilor

The Shakopee City Council selected a special election date to fill a vacant city council seat during its first council meeting of the year Tuesday night, Jan. 3. The seat became vacant when Mayor Matt Lehman, who had served as a city councilor for more than 20 years, was elected mayor in November. The council unanimously approved Tuesday, April 11, for the special election. This is the earliest date the city can hold the election.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake City Council swears in newest members

Kimberly Churchill and Victor Lake were sworn in as Prior Lake’s newest city councilmembers at the Wednesday, Jan. 4, city council meeting. Lake moved to Prior Lake five years ago, where he lives with his wife and two children. He ran unopposed for councilmember Annette Thompson’s seat, who retired after serving eight years.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Jordan City Council approves strategic plan

Months of discussion and gathering feedback have yielded a new strategic plan for Jordan’s future. The city council approved the plan, which calls for a number of action items to enhance the city’s status and amenities, in December. First introduced in March, city officials spent months refining the focus of the plan and gathering feedback from city staff and other interested parties, including residents in an online survey last fall.
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Wolf elected chair of Scott County Commission

On a unanimous vote the five commissioners of the Scott County Board formally made Tom Wolf chairman for the next year. Wolf, who served as vice chairman in 2022 will be taking over the gavel from retiring commissioner Michael Beard.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee City Council approves plans for Highway 169 pedestrian bridge

The Shakopee City Council approved project plans at its Dec. 20 meeting for a pedestrian bridge over Highway 169. Councilors approved plans and specifications for the project and also ordered advertisements for bids. The pedestrian bridge will connect an existing trail north of Dean Lake to Quarry Lake Park and...
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 2

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 29-Jan. 2. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Dec. 30:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term.  The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

A registered offender has a new address in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
MANKATO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Jan. 7, 2023

The committee on church debt liquidation, of the German Lutheran church, reported at a recent meeting that $300 have been cancelled in the past two years, and that the balance of $200 will, they trust, be cancelled by April 1, 1898. All voting members are taxed 25 cents monthly for this fund.
steeledodgenews.com

County funds deputy for drug unit

While the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) deals with drug crimes, Commander Ben Johnson says the name isn’t entirely accurate. “It’s targeting violent crime,” he told Steele County commissioners last week. The unit currently has five investigators, with approval for a sixth, and serves Steele, Freeborn,...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN

