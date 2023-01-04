ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Scotty McCreery Is Finding Inspiration in His Family Life: ‘We’re in a Great Season’

Scotty McCreery's life has seen some big changes over the past year, with the biggest being the arrival of his son, Avery, and his new role as a dad. Naturally, his new role alongside his wife Gabi has also come with some newfound inspiration. The singer says he is currently working on his next studio album, and the project will likely include songs inspired by his wife and son.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
101.5 KNUE

Kane Brown + Wife Katelyn Throw An Adorable ‘First Rodeo’ Birthday Party for Daughter Kodi [Pictures]

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn rang in the New Year in style with an adorable, "first rodeo"-themed birthday party for their youngest daughter, Kodi. No detail went overlooked in this Western celebration for the youngest member of the Brown family: The party featured a custom pink barn, a cow-print smash cake and even special cookies reading "Kodi's First Rodeo." Katelyn documented all the fun on social media, posting a carousel of photos showcasing the highlights from the event.
101.5 KNUE

Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs

Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
101.5 KNUE

Country + Americana Artists With January Birthdays

It's always exciting to see who will give birth to the first baby of the new year: Will the baby be born at midnight on Jan. 1, or will it be a few minutes after? Will its "Happy Birthday" song be sung along with "Auld Lang Syne"? Several country artists were born in January -- but are any of them New Year's babies?
101.5 KNUE

Ree Drummond’s New Granddoggy Is the Sweetest [Pictures]

Ree Drummond is officially a grandmother — to her daughter's new puppy, that is. The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have adopted a sweet golden retriever puppy, and they introduced their new family member to the world with adorable photos. Alex debuted the new puppy, named...
101.5 KNUE

Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023

Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
101.5 KNUE

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy