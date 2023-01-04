Read full article on original website
Related
Charles Kelley Celebrates Six Months of Sobriety: ‘Feeling Super Blessed’
As he celebrates the new year and looks ahead towards 2023, Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley is also reaching another big milestone: The end of 2022 marked his six-month anniversary of getting sober. The singer reflected on the occasion on his Instagram Stories, offering his thanks to everyone who has...
Scotty McCreery Is Finding Inspiration in His Family Life: ‘We’re in a Great Season’
Scotty McCreery's life has seen some big changes over the past year, with the biggest being the arrival of his son, Avery, and his new role as a dad. Naturally, his new role alongside his wife Gabi has also come with some newfound inspiration. The singer says he is currently working on his next studio album, and the project will likely include songs inspired by his wife and son.
Carrie Underwood Checks in on a New Year With a Picture of Her Fresh Bread
Carrie Underwood has some time off the road before she launches the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and according to a post on Instagram Stories, she is spending some of that time in the kitchen baking up treats. On Thursday (Jan. 4), she shared a photo of...
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Kane Brown + Wife Katelyn Throw An Adorable ‘First Rodeo’ Birthday Party for Daughter Kodi [Pictures]
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn rang in the New Year in style with an adorable, "first rodeo"-themed birthday party for their youngest daughter, Kodi. No detail went overlooked in this Western celebration for the youngest member of the Brown family: The party featured a custom pink barn, a cow-print smash cake and even special cookies reading "Kodi's First Rodeo." Katelyn documented all the fun on social media, posting a carousel of photos showcasing the highlights from the event.
Thomas Rhett and Family Enjoy a Snowy Winter Break Out West [Pictures]
Thomas Rhett and his family sure know how to have some winter fun over the holiday break. The singer and his crew have been on a ski trip to the mountains, and he has shared multiple moments from the snowy vacation on social media. Rhett first hinted that he and...
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs
Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
Russell Dickerson’s Wife Kailey Reveals Miscarriage: ‘It Felt Like Drowning’
Russell Dickerson had a successful 2022, including the release of his self-titled album and a tour to match. However, his wife Kailey shares in a reflective post that not every moment was filled with joy: In September, the couple lost a pregnancy due to a miscarriage. "2022 was incredibly wonderful...
Country + Americana Artists With January Birthdays
It's always exciting to see who will give birth to the first baby of the new year: Will the baby be born at midnight on Jan. 1, or will it be a few minutes after? Will its "Happy Birthday" song be sung along with "Auld Lang Syne"? Several country artists were born in January -- but are any of them New Year's babies?
Ree Drummond’s New Granddoggy Is the Sweetest [Pictures]
Ree Drummond is officially a grandmother — to her daughter's new puppy, that is. The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have adopted a sweet golden retriever puppy, and they introduced their new family member to the world with adorable photos. Alex debuted the new puppy, named...
Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend and ‘Big Sky’ Co-Star Rex Linn Has High Praise for Her Acting Talent
These days, Reba McEntire is reaping the benefits of mixing business with pleasure: Her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, is also her co-star in two television projects, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails and Lifetime's The Hammer. Though she's got a long history as an actor, the role is technically a secondary...
How Blake Shelton Convinced Jimmy Buffett to Co-Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme
Blake Shelton knew he was calling on some serious star power when he wrote to Jimmy Buffett for permission to sing one of his songs on his new Barmageddon TV show, but he never could have guessed that that email would lead to Buffett being very involved in his show — and even co-writing its theme song.
Carrie Underwood’s Son Jacob Adorably Gets His Workout On [Watch]
New year, new Jacob Fisher! Carrie Underwood's youngest son seems to be taking his New Year's resolutions seriously. The country singer posted an adorable video of Jake working out alongside an old fitness DVD. "The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and...
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Owned New Year’s Eve — Watch Their “Wrecking Ball” / “I Will Always Love You” Mashup
Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations. Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some...
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Reveals the Secret to His Weight Loss: ‘No Gimmicks or Fads’
While losing weight is one of the most common New Year's resolutions out there, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney is already on the other side of his weight loss goal. The singer dropped more than 50 pounds over the course of 2022, explaining that he was motivated by a desire to improve his mental and physical health.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Tyler Hubbard Pens Humble Thank You Note to His Wife in ‘Me for Me’ [Listen]
Tyler Hubbard is thanking his lucky stars for the unconditional love he receives from his wife, Hayley. In his new song "Me for Me," he confesses that he's a little hard to love at times, but she simply loves him for him. "She loves me for me, just as country...
38 Years Ago: George Strait’s ‘Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind’ Hits No. 1
Thirty-eight years ago today (Jan. 5, 1985), George Strait was starting a new year on a high note. It was on that date that his single "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" soared to the top of the charts. "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind," which was Strait's...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0