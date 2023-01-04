ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

US 103.1

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Memorable moments from Meredith TerHaar's time at 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday. On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
thewestottawan.com

West Ottawa’s best thrift finds

On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say

WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Hair of the Dog to Benefit Pound Buddies Jan 21st

The holidays have come and gone. Even the stuff you didn't want is all back where it came from or, maybe it's on a palate wanting for Fred at BGRH Liquidators. We're not quite ready to jump into Muskegon Lake for Special Olympics yet and Saint Patrick's Day seems like a million years away. Someone, somewhere....come up with something....QUICK!
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

"Beloved" black-footed cat passes away at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While every animal at John Ball Zoo is special, the zoo says that one small animal took up more than his fair share of space in their hearts. Oscar the Black-footed Cat has passed away, the zoo confirmed. He was 16 years old. Over the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
