Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Related
West Michigan priest reflects on meeting late Pope Benedict XVI
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The late Pope Benedict XVI will soon be laid to rest after his funeral at The Vatican in Rome, and tens of thousands are expected to go to the funeral services in Saint Peter's Square. Here in West Michigan, the Diocese of Grand Rapids is...
Birthday parade of hope visits Holland toddler ahead of kidney transplant surgery
HOLLAND, Mich. — Dozens of people paid a visit to a toddler in Ottawa County battling a rare kidney disease, with a birthday parade of hope. Firetrucks and police cruisers blasted their sirens and flashed their lights for Hudson Ireland in Holland. "We're very excited," her mom Kendra said...
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
'Bundle of hope': Holland father donating kidney to daughter to save her life
HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland toddler has been battling a rare kidney disease since the day she was born. Now, she needs a kidney transplant to survive, and the person giving her a new one is her own dad. Hudson Ireland isn't even two years old, but she's already...
WZZM 13
Memorable moments from Meredith TerHaar's time at 13 OYS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday. On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!
WWMTCw
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
'Frozen Fun!' display outside DeVos Place made possible through city grant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter Festival kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids beginning Friday. It includes a number of events and art displays, including one from award-winning artist Chris Dudley. The "Frozen Fun!" display includes seven-foot tall cutouts of children enjoying winter activities. Dudley hand-painted each...
thewestottawan.com
West Ottawa’s best thrift finds
On Saturday night, Sr. Xander Fredericksen and I were thrift shopping at the Salvation Army. After a bit of digging, I found one of my favorite pieces ever: a navy blue Nike New England Patriots hoodie with the team’s old school retro logo. Brand new, this hoodie would have cost between $75 – 90. I bought it for $7.99.
‘Where You Belong’ Ottawa County motto helped promote ‘divisive, Marxist ideology,’ new elected leaders say
WEST OLIVE, MI – Ottawa County’s “Where You Belong” motto needed to change, the county’s new leaders said. The six-year-old motto had been used to “promote the divisive, Marxist ideology of the Race Equity movement,” according to a resolution passed Tuesday, Jan. 3 and supported by a majority of the county’s just-sworn-in leaders.
WOOD
Riverside MS student known for being ‘quiet leader’ in the classroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week is from Riverside Middle School. Aman Negash is in the eighth grade and moved to the area from East Africa about six years ago. The school’s principal said Aman is a phenomenal student and the first one...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
Guide to the opening weekend of World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter kicks off Friday with dozens of outdoor art installations and two full months of events. The festival officially kicks off at 6 p.m. with the opening event, "Glow it Up." Glow it Up runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes...
muskegonchannel.com
Hair of the Dog to Benefit Pound Buddies Jan 21st
The holidays have come and gone. Even the stuff you didn't want is all back where it came from or, maybe it's on a palate wanting for Fred at BGRH Liquidators. We're not quite ready to jump into Muskegon Lake for Special Olympics yet and Saint Patrick's Day seems like a million years away. Someone, somewhere....come up with something....QUICK!
WZZM 13
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Fox17
"Beloved" black-footed cat passes away at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While every animal at John Ball Zoo is special, the zoo says that one small animal took up more than his fair share of space in their hearts. Oscar the Black-footed Cat has passed away, the zoo confirmed. He was 16 years old. Over the...
Newly-appointed Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs ready to get started
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — John Gibbs, the man that the Ottawa County Commission hired as the new county administrator, has begun work at his new position. His hiring came amidst controversy on how the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners handled its meeting earlier in the week. The controversy stems...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0