Read full article on original website
Related
Byron Man Accused of Threatening Deputies, Violating Restraining Order
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a Byron man, accused of violating a restraining order, threatened to kill deputies transporting him to jail. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to a Byron residence in the 800 block of Towne Dr. Northeast on the...
Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
Appeals Court Refuses to Lower Rochester Rapist’s Prison Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's 12-year prison sentence for a sexual assault in 2019. 30-year-old Xanth Wilkins entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second count of the same crime. He was accused of choking and raping a woman after they met each other at a local bar and she agreed to accompany him to his residence.
Convicted Armed Robber Set to Plead Guilty to Rochester Hold-Ups
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester man who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for a number of armed robberies in Austin has reached a tentative plea deal with Olmsted County prosecutors involving charges connected to a couple of armed robberies in Rochester last summer. 26-year-old...
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
Rochester Man Held For Minneapolis Murder Was Free on Bond
Moorhead, MN (MNN) - Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he'll ask that bond be revoked for a Rochester man charged with a 2021 murder in Moorhead. The move to revoke bond for 28-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed followed the filing of charges against him for a December 30th shooting death in Minneapolis. The defendant was released after posting 175 thousand dollars in bail in the Moorhead case, and prosecutor Melton says in his 20-plus years he’s never seen someone bail out on that type of bail.
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
Iowa Teen Hurt in Crash on Snowy, Icy SE Minnesota Highway
Mabel, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager from Iowa was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on a snow-and-ice covered highway in Fillmore County Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report says the 16-year-old boy from Decorah was traveling west on Hwy. 44 when his vehicle left the road west of Mabel shortly before 6 p.m. Troopers say the Ayden Underbakke’s vehicle then struck a mailbox before coming to rest in the north ditch.
Minnesota Restaurant – Thank You & Goodbye to RPD Officer Who Made Things Better
Once you live in Rochester, Minnesota long enough you realize it's one of the biggest small towns in the USA. And this note of gratitude from Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar to an officer from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is a reminder of that. Victoria's Says Goodbye to A...
Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
Minnesota Goats Now Famous Thanks to Rochester Park (VIDEO)
Every now and then, I hear some Michael Jackson playing on a few of our stations at Townsquare Media in Rochester. I wasn't expecting to hear the Michael vibe though in a video with some Rochester goats. Minnesota Park Creates Hilarious Michael Jackson Video with Goats. I'm a music nerd...
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
CLOSED in 2022: 10+ Businesses In and Near Rochester
List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.
Looking for Gluten-Free? Check Out These 8 Spots in Rochester
If you've been on the hunt for some gluten-free restaurant and bakery options in Rochester, Minnesota, you are in luck. I've been eating my way through restaurant menus and searching online to find some of the best places to grab a *gluten-free bite to eat. 8 Restaurants and Bakeries in...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0