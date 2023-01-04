ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MN

Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
Appeals Court Refuses to Lower Rochester Rapist’s Prison Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's 12-year prison sentence for a sexual assault in 2019. 30-year-old Xanth Wilkins entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second count of the same crime. He was accused of choking and raping a woman after they met each other at a local bar and she agreed to accompany him to his residence.
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
Rochester Man Held For Minneapolis Murder Was Free on Bond

Moorhead, MN (MNN) - Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he'll ask that bond be revoked for a Rochester man charged with a 2021 murder in Moorhead. The move to revoke bond for 28-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed followed the filing of charges against him for a December 30th shooting death in Minneapolis. The defendant was released after posting 175 thousand dollars in bail in the Moorhead case, and prosecutor Melton says in his 20-plus years he’s never seen someone bail out on that type of bail.
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
Iowa Teen Hurt in Crash on Snowy, Icy SE Minnesota Highway

Mabel, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager from Iowa was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on a snow-and-ice covered highway in Fillmore County Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report says the 16-year-old boy from Decorah was traveling west on Hwy. 44 when his vehicle left the road west of Mabel shortly before 6 p.m. Troopers say the Ayden Underbakke’s vehicle then struck a mailbox before coming to rest in the north ditch.
Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
CLOSED in 2022: 10+ Businesses In and Near Rochester

List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.
