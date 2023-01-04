Damaging winds expected across central San Joaquin Valley as winter storm rolls in

As if massive flood-inducing rains weren’t enough , high gusts of wind up to 55 mph are expected throughout the Fresno region Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for a section of the San Joaquin Valley and west-side mountains, running from west of Coalinga to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and from north of Merced to the Grapevine.

Winds will be sustained at 20-35 mph with gusts of up to 45-55 mph. Southerly wind gusts could be nearly 60 mph through the Grapevine, according to the weather service, which is calling the winds “dangerous” and said they may blow down trees and power lines.

Residents should prepare for power outages, tie down or otherwise secure loose object and watch for downed trees and power lines.

PG&E is also warning of the high winds and storm conditions.

Outages may occur.

As of mid-morning Wednesday, no major outages were being reported in the Fresno area.

Still, rain and snow remain the big story and a flood watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley in areas below the snow level. Fresno is now expected to get two to three inches of rain. The city has seen a half-inch of rain since the New Year.

The snow level is expected to drop as low as 5,000 feet in elevation on Thursday night. Higher elevations could see three to five feet of snow.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has created an interactive map that show areas most in danger of being affected by the storm. Several areas near the Sierra National Forrest are listed as in extreme risk. There is also a map t o track evacuation orders within the county. Currently there are none.

A quick break in the weather is expected on Friday, though two more storms are on the horizon: One starting Saturday and another on Monday and Tuesday.

An electronic freeway sign on Highway 99 north of Fresno signals drivers to avoid travel through Thursday night as severe weather is forecast for the Central Valley, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Rain-soaked ground caused a tree to tumble to the ground in the Fresno High area during the recent series of hearvy rainstorms. Jim Guy/The Fresno Bee