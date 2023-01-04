RELEASE— In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Liona Lefau of Kahuku High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year. Lefau is the fourth Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Kahuku High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Lefau as Hawaii’s best high school football player.

KAHUKU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO