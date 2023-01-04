ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

JuCo DB Justin Sinclair ready for next step at Hawaii

There was once a time where December of 2022 could have marked the end of a four-year college career for Justin Sinclair. But after twists and turns, the past month marked just the beginning of his Division-I journey by signing with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Sinclair was tabbed by 247Sports...
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

Texas signee Liona Lefau named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year

RELEASE— In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Liona Lefau of Kahuku High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year. Lefau is the fourth Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Kahuku High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Lefau as Hawaii’s best high school football player.
KAHUKU, HI
mypearlcity.com

ALOHA LESLIE, ALEX, ANAYAH!

The Pearl City Chargers varsity basketball ohana bid Aloha to the Class of 2023 last night in front of family and friends during the Chargers 44-26 win over the visiting Waianae Seariders at the Pearl City High School Gym. SENIORS. #14 Leslie Ann Augustin, #21 Alexandra Dobson, and #4 Anayah...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH heads into driverless car race with top-ranked momentum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. After a second-place finish during their first year at the competition, the UH team “UH AI Racing Tech” is back, and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kilauea begins erupting again, but scientists lower alert level

Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is set to start their three-peat campaign and despite the lofty expectations, they’re treating this year like any other. Updated: 34 minutes ago. |. Lefau has committed to the University...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Truly a treasure’: Hawaii musicians, dignitaries remember Danny Kaleikini

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary entertainer Danny Kaleikini was remembered Friday for his monumental impact on Hawaiian music and culture, his fun-loving personality, and his warm embrace of the aloha spirit. “He was the embodiment of the very essence of everything that is so very special about Hawaii,” said Honolulu Mayor...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68

Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence. A shooting on a busy Waikiki street that left a man critically injured has residents calling for more patrol officers in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination. Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil

First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
HONOLULU, HI

