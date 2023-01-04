Read full article on original website
247Sports
JuCo DB Justin Sinclair ready for next step at Hawaii
There was once a time where December of 2022 could have marked the end of a four-year college career for Justin Sinclair. But after twists and turns, the past month marked just the beginning of his Division-I journey by signing with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Sinclair was tabbed by 247Sports...
Texas signee Liona Lefau named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year
RELEASE— In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Liona Lefau of Kahuku High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year. Lefau is the fourth Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Kahuku High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Lefau as Hawaii’s best high school football player.
mypearlcity.com
ALOHA LESLIE, ALEX, ANAYAH!
The Pearl City Chargers varsity basketball ohana bid Aloha to the Class of 2023 last night in front of family and friends during the Chargers 44-26 win over the visiting Waianae Seariders at the Pearl City High School Gym. SENIORS. #14 Leslie Ann Augustin, #21 Alexandra Dobson, and #4 Anayah...
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH heads into driverless car race with top-ranked momentum
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. After a second-place finish during their first year at the competition, the UH team “UH AI Racing Tech” is back, and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH athletics director David Matlin reflects on his tenure after announcing his retirement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii athletics director David Matlin said that it was his choice to retire. Saying after eight years, the time was right for him to hand off the reigns to someone else. “I’m sad, but it’s good that I’m sad because it’s been an incredible experience.”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kilauea begins erupting again, but scientists lower alert level
Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is set to start their three-peat campaign and despite the lofty expectations, they’re treating this year like any other. Updated: 34 minutes ago. |. Lefau has committed to the University...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Truly a treasure’: Hawaii musicians, dignitaries remember Danny Kaleikini
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary entertainer Danny Kaleikini was remembered Friday for his monumental impact on Hawaiian music and culture, his fun-loving personality, and his warm embrace of the aloha spirit. “He was the embodiment of the very essence of everything that is so very special about Hawaii,” said Honolulu Mayor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence. A shooting on a busy Waikiki street that left a man critically injured has residents calling for more patrol officers in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination. Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at...
KITV.com
73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
LIST: Best red bean bun spots near Honolulu
Yelp ranked the best spots to get a red bean bun near Honolulu for the month of January.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68. Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil
First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
Laura Ho wins 73rd Narcissus Queen
The year of the rabbit is fast approaching, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai'i has a new queen to reign.
