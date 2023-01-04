ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Blough Will Start at QB vs. 49ers

By Donnie Druin
 7 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will rely on the arm talent of David Blough once again when they finish their season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have seen quite the game of musical chairs at quarterback, but that appears to be over.

On Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to reporters that David Blough would finish the season as Arizona's starting quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers.

"David [Blough] will start," he said. "Last week he didn't get the full process, he just really practiced Friday so I want to see what he can do [with] the full process and see how he plays against really good defense."

There was some hope that veteran quarterback Colt McCoy would return after fighting through concussion symptoms, but Kingsbury revealed Arizona was shutting him down for the last week of the year.

"Colt, [we're] basically shutting him down for the season. We need him next year particularly with the situation we have currently there with Kyler [Murray] so we'll let David have at it and see how it goes," Kingsbury said.

Blough was signed to Arizona's roster on Dec. 14 and performed fairly well in his first start for the Cardinals, throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown last week.

"Anytime you're in his position and you get a chance to go in real games and show what you can do it's huge, and particularly against the best team in the NFC and the best defense in the league, it's going to be a great challenge," Kingsbury said on Blough starting this week.

"I'm excited for him to see how he handles that. But it's a tall task, that's for sure."

Blough took over starting duties after Trace McSorley failed to impress against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Another strong start could potentially project him over McSorley on the depth chart moving forward, but Kingsbury doesn't see it that way.

"I wouldn't say that. Like I said, I want to see what he can do with a full week and just kind of go from there."

The NFL is all about opportunity. Blough again gets another chance to impress the Cardinals against one of the top units in the league.

Will Anderson: Perfect fit for Cardinals?

13 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury, according to various NFL insiders. Kingsbury's tenure in Arizona ends after four seasons with the team, and now the Cardinals look to hire their fourth coach since 2013. Here are 13 potential candidates to land that role:. Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles OC. Steichen...
