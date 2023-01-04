ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Prosecutors Drop Murder-for-Hire Charges Against Ozarks Realtor

By Kate Briquelet
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICGJv_0k3Uo13D00
Courtesy Camden County Jail

In 2021, Missouri ex-realtor Leigh Ann Bauman made national headlines after prosecutors charged her with conspiring to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law for $1,500. Now, nearly two years later, authorities have reportedly dropped the case. “Thanks to Camden County for recognizing that I never intended anyone actual harm,” Bauman said in a statement to The Daily Beast, adding: “Moving forward, I intend to honor our entire family by being a positive influence to my daughters.” (The prosecuting attorney has yet to comment on the case.)

As The Daily Beast revealed , Bauman was a Jesus-loving powerboat-racing real estate agent in Lake Ozark when she told a friend that her children’s grandmother had “caused a strain” in her relationship with them. That friend then secretly recorded Bauman saying of the grandma: “I want her dead.” Bauman and her supporters had argued she was innocent and only venting during drinks with a pal. “You’re drunk with your friend one night and say, ‘Yeah I hate my boyfriend.’ Next thing you know the friend goes to the cops and says, ‘She’s planning a murder,’” Bauman’s beau told us.

Read it at KRCG TV

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.  Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Former Dent County deputy involved in JC shootout sentenced for murdering ex's new boyfriend

A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy already sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend is now sentenced for murdering that woman’s boyfriend. Marvin Rice was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Annette Durham. The trial ended with the jury recommending death. The case eventually landed in the Missouri Supreme Court. The court affirmed Rice’s conviction but overturned the sentence and ordered a resentencing trial. Although the jury recommended death, a judge sentenced Rice to life for Durham’s death.
DENT COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Outgoing Prosecutor Dropped Bauman Murder Conspiracy Case Just Before Leaving Office

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Former Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dropped the murder conspiracy case against former real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman on his way out. The news came on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3 that the case — which gained international notoriety and coverage on the Daily Mail and People Magazine — had been dismissed. But that announcement came through Missouri's CaseNet system without any explanation. On Jan. 4, Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor explained to Lake Expo that the case had been dismissed before she even took office.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

A 19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on three counts of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that on July 1st of last year, Hayden William Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered a building at 200 East 4th Street in Dixon for the purpose of stealing and unlawfully entered a building at 204 East 4th Street, again for the purpose of stealing within. The documents also allege that Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered Dixon Caring Center on December 14th for the purpose of stealing within. Wolfe entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on January 9th.
DIXON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Bolivar Woman Indicted By Dallas County Grand Jury

A Dallas County Grand Jury has indicted a 35-year-old Bolivar woman for the death of a child. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The 13-year-old child died in February of 2021, and authorities say Cameron failed to get the child proper medical treatment for an illness that was treatable. The bond for Cameron has been set at 100,000 dollars. A motion by prosecutors for a change of judge was granted.
lakeexpo.com

BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks

LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
LAURIE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missing Jefferson City man last seen Saturday morning

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man Saturday. Harland Tyrene Ross, a black 63-year-old man, went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City around 8 a.m. Saturday. Ross is about 6'1, 170 pounds with gray hair, brown The post Missing Jefferson City man last seen Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia businesswoman released on bond, after being indicted for alleged $1.5 million embezzlement scheme

A prominent mid-Missouri businesswoman is under federal indictment, accused of using her payroll services company in a $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. 62-year-old Kat Cunningham of Rocheport is the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. While her first name is Kathryn, she’s known around town as Kat.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park

LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
LAURIE, MO
myozarksonline.com

Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks

A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
LEBANON, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people face drug charges after being found squatting in Moniteau County home

Three people are facing drug charges, after they’re found inside a home that should have been empty in Moniteau County. Edgar Walters, 46, of California, Amanda Dunlap, 35, of California, and Kathryn Wilson, 40, of Linn, are all charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Each is charged as a prior and persistent offender and their bond was set at $100,000.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants

Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release. Clint Alexander Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing The post Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy