Prosecutors Drop Murder-for-Hire Charges Against Ozarks Realtor

Courtesy Camden County Jail

In 2021, Missouri ex-realtor Leigh Ann Bauman made national headlines after prosecutors charged her with conspiring to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law for $1,500. Now, nearly two years later, authorities have reportedly dropped the case. “Thanks to Camden County for recognizing that I never intended anyone actual harm,” Bauman said in a statement to The Daily Beast, adding: “Moving forward, I intend to honor our entire family by being a positive influence to my daughters.” (The prosecuting attorney has yet to comment on the case.)

As The Daily Beast revealed , Bauman was a Jesus-loving powerboat-racing real estate agent in Lake Ozark when she told a friend that her children’s grandmother had “caused a strain” in her relationship with them. That friend then secretly recorded Bauman saying of the grandma: “I want her dead.” Bauman and her supporters had argued she was innocent and only venting during drinks with a pal. “You’re drunk with your friend one night and say, ‘Yeah I hate my boyfriend.’ Next thing you know the friend goes to the cops and says, ‘She’s planning a murder,’” Bauman’s beau told us.

