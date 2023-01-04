Benched Star’s Parents Alerted U.S. Soccer to Coach’s Assault

ANP/Getty Images

Sources revealed to ESPN on Wednesday that it was the parents of benched star Gio Reyna who revealed to U.S. Soccer that Coach Gregg Berhalter once assaulted his now-wife. It’s the latest drama to plague the helm of the U.S. Men’s National Team, after Berhalter announced he kicked his partner, Rosalind, in the legs during an argument outside a bar when they were college freshmen in 1991. The two split temporarily after the assault, which went unreported to authorities, but eventually reconciled. Berhalter made the shocking admission because of threats from an unnamed blackmailer, he said. Now, a day later, ESPN’s report identified Reyna’s parents, former American soccer star Claudio and his wife Danielle, as the people who allegedly shared details of the assault with U.S. Soccer. Claudio and Danielle have denied making threats, but admitted to sending messages to U.S. Soccer about the incident in a statement to Fox Sports. The ordeal comes less than a month after it was revealed that Berhalter benched the younger Reyna, widely recognized as a budding star, for nearly the entirety of the World Cup because of his poor attitude upon hearing he’d likely not be a starter at the tournament. “I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age,” Danielle said in the statement.

