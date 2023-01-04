Read full article on original website
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/7): Creston wins in Ottumwa, 9 others place in top five
(KMAland) -- Creston won in Ottumwa while Shenandoah, Harlan, Riverside, Coon Rapids-Bayard, TJ, Heelan, Savannah, Falls City and Conestoga all had top-five finishes on Saturday in KMAland wrestling. MID-BUCHANAN TOURNAMENT. Shenandoah had 323 points and finished in fifth place at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational. Maryville was sixth with 260 while Rock...
KMAland Bowling (1/7): Lenox nabs sweep over POI teams
(KMAland) -- Lenox picked up a sweep against a pair of Pride of Iowa Conference teams in KMAland bowling on Saturday. GIRLS: Lenox 1797 Southeast Warren 1629 Nodaway Valley N/A. Lenox scores: Piper Brokaw 330, Sarah Notz 284, Ava Kennan 204, Addison Key 202, Harper Bashor 190, Riley Brokaw 171.
Glenwood at Shenandoah G/B Varsity Basketball
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA for Advertising opportunities during these broadcasts shansen@kmaland.com.
Nebraska City girls focused on development
(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls basketball team is focused on development under first-year head coach Scott Kinnison. The Pioneers picked up just one win during the first half of the season and are 1-7 after a Tuesday night loss to Falls City. “We kind of got interrupted, which...
Bedford uses dominant 4th quarter to pull away to 55-44 win over Mount Ayr
(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys basketball team survived a bevy of momentum swings to come out on top of Mount Ayr 55-44. The Bulldogs (10-1) prevailed in a crucial Pride of Iowa Conference matchup against the Raiders (7-2) but were neck and neck early and even behind headed into the final quarter. But, a massive late-game surge pushed Bedford to victory.
King City girls relying on consistent defense during seven-game win streak
(King City) -- King City girls basketball is playing consistent defense, and it’s leading to plenty of success. Coach Ryan Anderson says his Wildkats (8-2), who are riding a seven-game win streak, have leaned on that stingy defense to flummox plenty of opponents. “We’ve been pretty consistent on the...
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Marian Dippel, 66, Riverton, Iowa
Funeral Home:Overland Park Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories or condolences. for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com.
Carolyn Reubenking, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10 AM. Visitation End: 11 AM. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson,...
Nebraska City sports complex plans hit snag
(Nebraska City) -- It will be a few more weeks before Nebraska City officials consider an engineering agreement for its proposed sports complex. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council tabled the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street north of the community. Commissioners approved a land purchase for the project two year ago. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News phase one covers roughly half of the project.
Heidi Parson, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers suggested to the Montgomery County Animal Alliance and Rescue. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mike Wright, 46 of Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Kenneth Gammell, 88 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Missouri man injured after car strikes embankment
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Matthew R. Housekneckt, 24, Maysville, was southbound on MO 33 one mile south of Maysville. The car traveled off the...
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
Gentry County Bridge Closure Begins Thursday
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the closure of a Gentry County bridge beginning on Thursday. The closure is due to the results of a recent safety inspection. The bridge over Bear Creek in Gentry County on Route YY will close on Thursday. A project to replace the 96-year-old...
Page County COVID numbers retreat after holiday spike
(Clarinda) -- Signs of three significant viruses--including COVID-19--are still evident in Page County. As of Tuesday, 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Page County for a seven-day period. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says the numbers are actually down from the 25-to-30 cases per week reported prior to the Christmas holidays. But, Mullen adds the so-called "tripledemic"--consisting of COVID, the flu and RSV--continue to make local residents sick.
