Arden, NC

Man wins $200,000 from his third lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man discovered that the third time's the charm when he won a $200,000 prize from the third lottery ticket he ever purchased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFrXD_0k3UnUM000
Cody Plemmons of North Carolina won a $200,000 from the third lottery ticket he has ever purchased in his life. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Cody Plemmons, 18, of Arden, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at the Stanley's BP on U.S. 25/70 in Marshall as a pit stop on his way to Tennessee.

"We mainly stopped at the gas station for a drink and a snack," he said.

Plemmons said he was at the counter when he made the impulse decision to buy a $5 Cash Payout scratch-off ticket.

"I honestly don't even know why I got one," Plemmons said. "I just thought, 'Why not.'"

Plemmons scratched off a $200,000 prize.

"I couldn't believe it when I won," Plemmons said. "This is only the third lottery ticket I've ever bought."

The winner said his prize money will go into savings.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

