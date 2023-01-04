ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Search begins to replace long-time Utah state senator

(The Center Square) - One person has announced her intention to run for the Utah Senate seat held by Karen Mayne. Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced this week that she is stepping down for health reasons. A special election will be held, and Democratic delegates from Mayne's district will choose...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utah House Republicans want school vouchers but not free fares for UTA

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Laying out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Utah House Republican leaders made the case for school vouchers while pouring cold water on the governor’s proposal for free fares for public transit. Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper), the House majority leader, said Gov. Spencer...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

New Utah state veterinarian to start in August

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian. The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30. “We are excited to welcome...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines

Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
ENOCH, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Religious headwear should not be prohibited according to one lawmaker

SALT LAKE CITY — A state lawmaker wants to make it illegal to ask students to take off religious headwear or clothing when playing school sports. Representative Candice Pieurcci said she’s running the bill after a group of Sikh students in her district were asked to take off their turbans or forfeit their game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

December jobs report shows a needed slowing, says Utah economist

SALT LAKE CITY — The December jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that unemployment in the U.S. dropped to 3.5%. Furthermore, it shows businesses added 223,000 jobs in December. CNN reported that the job gains were higher than economists expected. That, combined with a month-to-month increase...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

