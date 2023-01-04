ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Governor makes stop at Springfield elementary school

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Thursday morning he is optimistic that the last days of the General Assembly – with only a simple majority required and with many lawmakers unlikely to ever face voters again – will produce a ban on assault weapons. Supermajority Democratic...
Mayor’s Office Unveils First Draft Of Springfield City Budget

Springfield aldermen are finally getting their first look at Mayor Jim Langfelder’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts March 1st. A summary provided by the mayor’s office says the budget includes funding for new firehouses and a citywide expansion of the traffic preemption system to allow police and fire vehicles to move through town more easily. The budget also calls for an additional $2 million to be allocated to police and fire pensions.
Bill Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jail Even Longer

Legislation has passed the Illinois Senate that could leave mentally ill prisoners in county jails for longer periods of time. Currently, the state Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days, although the department routinely misses that deadline. The bill that passed the Senate Friday extends that deadline to 60 days, but allows the department to miss that deadline if it can show a “good faith” effort at placement and can demonstrate a lack of bed availability.
Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House

A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
Gun violence survivors, safety advocates head to Springfield to rally for assault-style weapons ban in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of gun violence survivors, gun safety advocates, and elected officials are headed to Springfield Thursday morning for a rally.They're pushing to ban assault weapons in Illinois.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park where one of those buses departed.Buses left Highland Park around 8 a.m. for a rally planned in Springfield just after noon.There are buses of people leaving from three areas - Highland Park, Evanston, and the South Side of the city.They're all heading to the capitol for one reason - to urge lawmakers in a lame-duck session to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which...
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
Governor Pritzker teams up with Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker joined the Central Illinois Foodbank staff and volunteers to help provide help to central Illinois families. The goal of the event was to give the option of healthy food to Illinois families who are experiencing food insecurity. The...
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
Sangamon County Returns To High Level Of COVID Transmission

Sangamon County is back at a high level of community transmission for COVID-19. Several surrounding counties, including Menard, Logan, Morgan, and Christian, are also at high transmission levels. The CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of high transmission. While the rate of new...
Over 300 calls to Memorial Behavioral Health 988 hotline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Behavioral Health has answered 366 calls from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since the program launched in July of 2022. Any calls to the 988 number with a 217 area code are answered by Memorial Behavioral Health. “The goal of 988 is to...
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash

Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
1 dead after three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, can confirm the death of an individual involved in a motor vehicle collision on Route 104 near Interstate 55. A 42-year-old female from Pawnee was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the woman is being withheld...
