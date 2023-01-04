ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Teen dies a day after Raleigh shooting, juvenile arrested: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said. On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 teen, 2 adults arrested after driver shot in Moore County, deputies say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

