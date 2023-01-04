Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Activists push for change after several shootings in Triangle a week into 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week into the New Year and police in Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas already have a number of shooting investigations on their hands. “It’s heartbreaking to hear this news at the beginning of the year,” said Gerald Givens Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
cbs17
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
cbs17
Teen dies a day after Raleigh shooting, juvenile arrested: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said. On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
cbs17
Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
cbs17
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in church parking lot, Moore County deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot. On Dec. 26, deputies said they were called to Putnam Friends Church in Carthage in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, they said a man...
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
NC mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
cbs17
Raleigh felon gets 14 years in prison for shooting at girlfriend during an argument
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will serve 14 years in prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, had a firearm on Aug. 29,...
cbs17
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at North Carolina school under investigation
"The investigation is underway and we do have leads," the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
cbs17
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
cbs17
Dunn man arrested in connection to Colorado murder after trooper chase and crash in Indiana, police say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old man from Dunn has been taken into custody by Indiana State Police and will face a murder charge for a homicide in Denver, Colorado. Shawnathan Deangelo Chance was caught speeding Friday morning in Posey County, Indiana, according to a release from state police.
cbs17
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after driver shot in Moore County, deputies say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
cbs17
2 injured, I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash near Dunn in Harnett County
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery tractor-trailer crash injured two people and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Harnett County for nearly five hours Saturday, officials said. The four-vehicle crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. just south of mile marker 72, which is at U.S. 421 in Dunn, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Comments / 0