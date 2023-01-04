ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance, AL

Praise 93.3

Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Suspect charged in multiple vehicle break-ins at Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County

A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused in the burglary of multiple vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County. Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson is charged with 11 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Investigator Jessica McDaniel said. Patterson was undergoing book Wednesday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
MARION, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
