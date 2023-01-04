ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drug now recognized as the deadliest threat facing the U.S., fentanyl was seized in massive quantities across New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Totaling up drug seizures across the DEA’s El Paso district, the agency says nearly 10 million deadly doses were seized last year.

According to the agency, the doses are enough to wipe out the entire population of the DEA’s El Paso district, which covers all of New Mexico and 17 Texas counties in the western portion of the state. New Mexico has a population of over 2.1 million people. In all, the DEA says 379 deadly fentanyl doses were seized in the entire U.S. in 2022.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially deadly dose according to the DEA. That small amount is able to fit on the tip of a pencil. The DEA says lab testing last year found that six out of ten fentanyl-laced pills contained potentially lethal doses. In 2021, just four of ten pills were found to contain deadly doses.

In New Mexico and West Texas, the DEA’s El Paso division says it seized more than 2.8 million fentanyl pills in 2022, representing 261 pounds of drugs. More than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder across 50.6 million fentanyl-laced pills were sized by the DEA in 2022 across the U.S.

DEA’s El Paso Division also seized more than 34-hundred pounds of methamphetamine, 91 pounds of heroin, and 18-hundred pounds of cocaine in 2022.

Hmmm hmmmm
3d ago

Keep adding up those take down!!!! I love hearing that crap is out the hands of our youths and families. Very destructive catch, thanks to who took part. HIGH FIVE !!!!!

NM_Chiles
3d ago

Way-To-GO, MLG!!! Your open door policies on illegal immigration is causing this. Flooding in from China.

Rosa77
3d ago

thank u! God bless u! happy New Year! I have kids grandkids. I want u to know it does matter to me! Bravo Zulu! I recently lost my 2 nephews to the darkness! I keep praying and keep going! and thank God every day I'm clean amen and free too!truly free,! amen. and we are all crazy. the Sanhedrin said Jesus was crazy too. oh well then I'm crazy believing in Christ Amen! and my people as themselves! peace to u and yours! keep up the good work! it does matter to me!

