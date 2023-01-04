Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Carmel
Carmel might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Carmel.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Fox 59
World's largest ball of paint
A massive ball of paint has been called the coolest offbeat attraction in Indiana. A massive ball of paint has been called the coolest offbeat attraction in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state …. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30i% increase in starting pay for state troopers.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry mix possible Sunday for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An area of low pressure will move in late tonight into Sunday. This will bring light precipitation to central Indiana. Light snow and freezing rain will be possible, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. As temperatures warm above the freezing mark, precipitation will be in the...
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Operation Cat Poop: How an Indianapolis woman is getting back at porch pirates
A Rivoli Park resident, with the help of her pet cat Shadow, came up with a solution to recent package thefts in her neighborhood.
Former Lawrence North Teammates CJ Gunn, Tony Perkins Meet Again in Big Ten Clash
Tony Perkins and CJ Gunn were teammates at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind. during the 2019-20 season when their dreams of a state title were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now at Iowa and Indiana, respectively, Perkins and Gunn take the court against each other Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice
A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
Fox 59
Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday
The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry mix arrives early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be sandwiched in between two weather systems Saturday keeping us dry with some sunshine. Temperatures climb slightly above average near 40 this afternoon. A developing storm system to our south will push north overnight increasing clouds and bringing a chance of a few flurries....
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
readthereporter.com
Two Noblesville nursing students among inductees at IU Kokomo
Twenty-five students began the journey toward becoming health care professionals at the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) traditional induction ceremony on Wednesday. Locally, Karedis Araujo and Shaelyn Morefield, both of Noblesville, were among the inductees. Susan Plough, lecturer of nursing, welcomed the incoming nursing...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
hillcrestherald.org
Beef and Grief
Steak ‘n Shake is an American casual restaurant chain found primarily in the Midwestern United States with locations also in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Western United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Gus Belt founded Steak and Shake on February 1934, in Normal, IL, their headquarters is in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 150 million people visit Steak and Skake each year. Steak and Shake are known for its steakburgers and milkshakes.
