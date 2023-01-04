ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Tracking wintry mix this weekend

Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

World's largest ball of paint

A massive ball of paint has been called the coolest offbeat attraction in Indiana. A massive ball of paint has been called the coolest offbeat attraction in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state …. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30i% increase in starting pay for state troopers.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice

A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday

The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry mix arrives early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be sandwiched in between two weather systems Saturday keeping us dry with some sunshine. Temperatures climb slightly above average near 40 this afternoon. A developing storm system to our south will push north overnight increasing clouds and bringing a chance of a few flurries....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Two Noblesville nursing students among inductees at IU Kokomo

Twenty-five students began the journey toward becoming health care professionals at the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) traditional induction ceremony on Wednesday. Locally, Karedis Araujo and Shaelyn Morefield, both of Noblesville, were among the inductees. Susan Plough, lecturer of nursing, welcomed the incoming nursing...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
hillcrestherald.org

Beef and Grief

Steak ‘n Shake is an American casual restaurant chain found primarily in the Midwestern United States with locations also in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Western United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Gus Belt founded Steak and Shake on February 1934, in Normal, IL, their headquarters is in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 150 million people visit Steak and Skake each year. Steak and Shake are known for its steakburgers and milkshakes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy