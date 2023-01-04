Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
BOARD OF WORKS TO ADDRESS CONTRACT FOR BRIDGE OVER DEPOT DISTRICT
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond’s Board of Public Works will meet Thursday. And, when it does, will address a contract between INDOT and the city dealing with the upcoming replacement of the U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District. The city has requested that INDOT install decorative lighting and pedestrian fencing as part of the project. The contract states that the city will have sole responsibility for the maintenance of bridge enhancements and will cover the cost of the decorative lighting. The new U.S. 27 bridge over the Depot District is one of two major road projects coming. The other will have I-70 widened to three lanes through Wayne County. That project starts in a little less than two years.
countynewsonline.org
Fairboard held its monthly meeting on Wednesday 1/4
The Fairboard held its monthly meeting on Wednesday and it looks like the dust has settled and with all empty seats filled the Board is back on track. At this month’s meeting, 9 board members were present, Vize President Zumbrink as well as Jason Manning did not attend the meeting.
Daily Advocate
Unger disputes city’s version of life-saving event
GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Greenville Mayor Steve Willman commended Patrol Officer Trevor Robbins for saving the life of Ted Unger. However, Unger is disputing the facts presented by the city and the police department and said he was not on fire and did not try to get back into the building.
Sidney Daily News
Himes to chair UW Board in 2023
SIDNEY — Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way president and CEO, has announced the 2023 board chair will be Ashley Himes, State Farm agent. Himes has been a member of the Board of Trustees since 2020 serving the past two years on the Executive Committee. She also serves as the chair of the Events and Marketing Committee and Board Development Committee.
westbendnews.net
One Project Sees Early Success, Another Progresses Toward Construction
RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.
Sidney Daily News
West Ohio Agronomy Day set for Jan. 23
FORT LORAMIE — The 2023 West Ohio Agronomy Day will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. West Ohio Agronomy Day is a day filled with information from many specialists around the state. This is not only a recertification for pesticide and fertilizer applicators but a day of new and updated information in many aspects of the agriculture world.
Sidney Daily News
King sworn in to serve Ohio’s 84th House District
COLUMBUS – State Rep. Angie King, R-Celina, took the oath of office Tuesday for her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 84th House District, which consists of all of Mercer County, northern Darke County and southern Auglaize County. “I am truly...
countynewsonline.org
DCCA presents award-winning Bluegrass Super Group at St. Clair Memorial Hall
Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning bluegrass group Appalachian Road Show at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, February 11. “DCCA is thrilled to be bringing this super group to our community,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “While they are superb musicians, the members of Appalachian Road Show are also known as ambassadors of Appalachian culture. Whether interpreting traditional folk songs and hymns or offering their innovative original music, they convincingly tell the stories of real people through their songs,” she explained. Tickets for the performance by Appalachian Road Show are $30, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or by calling 937-547-0908. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the show.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s STNA Class begins Jan. 26
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Sidney Daily News
Progress submissions deadline set for Jan. 20
SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News is preparing for the publication of its annual Progress Editions in February. The special sections will be published on two consecutive days in the newspaper, Feb. 22-23. The Feb. 23 section will include Business/Finance/Agriculture (also to include professional, real estate and insurance) and Industry/Utilities/Construction (also to include trucking and architects). The second section will include Government/Emergency Services/Courts, and Education/Arts/Health Care/Community.
dayton.com
Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia, ‘looking forward to the possibilities’
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, is breaking ground this week on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space. “We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some indoor/outdoor...
Sidney Daily News
Ravikumar returns to Upper Valley Family Medicine in Piqua
PIQUA – Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, is returning to Upper Valley Family Medicine – Piqua. Ravikumar graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, North Brunswick, New Jersey. He completed his residency in family medicine at Clinton Memorial Hospital/University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2013. Ravikumar will join Matthew...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby SWCD welcomes new employee
SIDNEY Amanda Hurley has joined the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District as its education and outreach coordinator. She will be responsible for providing educational programs about conservation to youth and adults and engaging in community outreach in Shelby County. Hurley is a graduate of Heidelberg University with a degree...
wyso.org
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Johnathan H. Barhorst, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Jacob Ryan Dilley, 18, of Covington, was charged with driving left of...
ODOT announces road closures in Van Wert
VAN WERT — The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that U.S. Route 127 will close in Van Wert next week for construction. The project will take place Tuesday and last for two days. The area of the project will be between Main Street and the railroad in Van Wert. According to a recent press release, the detour will be on U.S. Route 30 to U.S. Route 224 to Van Wert Decatur Road back to U.S. Route 127.
Sidney Daily News
White awarded 2022 Physician Memorial Scholarship
SIDNEY — Wilson Health recently announced the recipient of their Annual Physician Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 scholarship recipient is Zachary White, of Anna. Established following the death of Bruce C. Urbanc, D.O., in 2008, the scholarship is a joint effort of the Wilson Health medical staff and the hospital. The scholarship is awarded to a student who is enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a fully accredited school of medicine or osteopathic medicine in the continental United States.
Tipp City’s superintendent contract not renewed after concerns over shooting threat response
"I'm feeling overwhelmed, let down, aggravated," Schwartz said.
Sidney Daily News
Mercy Health becomes accredited obesity medicine center
SPRINGFIELD – Patients seeking non-surgical treatment for obesity now have a high-quality option for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) designated Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center an accredited comprehensive...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— At the election of elders in the Presbyterian church Sunday, the following were named: W.A. Graham, J.T. Cunningham, Frank Schneeberger, Stephen Lytle, Johnston Wiley and George C. Anderson. ————— The first train on the Columbus and Northwestern railroad was run yesterday. It...
