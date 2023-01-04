ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Headlines - Top Stories of the Week 01-02-23

Headlines - Top Stories of the Week 01-02-23

Missed any episodes of "The Hash" this week? Today's recap episode will get you caught up. "Hash Headlines" rounds up this week's headline stories, including:. Sam Bankman-Fried's Upcoming Court...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

The Drama of It All: A Look Back at 2022 and a Peek Into the Year to Come

The Drama of It All: A Look Back at 2022 and a Peek Into the Year to Come

Aren't we supposed to stop the "Sam Bankman-Frieds" of the world from doing exactly what Sam Bankman-Fried did with this technology? Has the crypto community elevated the concept of "decentralization" to the point that we have lost sight of why we are here?
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Former Celsius CEO Mashinsky Sued by New York State for Defrauding Investors

Former Celsius CEO Mashinsky Sued by New York State for Defrauding Investors

New York state's attorney general hassued Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius Network, for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors by making false statements between 2018 and at least June 2022 about the condition of the company to encourage money to keep coming in.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Is Political Gridlock Good for Crypto?

Is Political Gridlock Good for Crypto?

On the first Weekly Recap of 2023, NLW hones in on the political impasse in Washington D.C. and explores whether a divided Congress (and a divided Republican party within Congress) might be good for crypto in a year when politicians are feeling animosity towards the industry.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Bank Juno Chooses Zero Hash to Be New Custodian

Crypto Bank Juno Chooses Zero Hash to Be New Custodian

Crypto bank Juno has chosen Zero Hash to serve as its new crypto custodian, the company announced in ablog post Friday. The news follows Juno's warning this week advising clients to self-custody or sell...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto’s 2023 Starts With a BONK

Crypto's 2023 Starts With a BONK

On "Carpe Consensus," hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson kick off the new year with the latest crypto news and predictions for the year ahead. [2:32] Inside the Desk: Shiba Inu-themed Bonk...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Infrastructure Firm Securrency Hires State Street's Nadine Chakar as CEO

Crypto Infrastructure Firm Securrency Hires State Street's Nadine Chakar as CEO

Institutional cryptocurrency infrastructure firm Securrency has hired asset management giant State Street's head of digital Nadine Chakar as its new CEO. She replaces Securrency's founder Dan Doney, who will continue to serve as the...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

The Fed Is Scared of Stock Market Animal Spirits

The Fed Is Scared of Stock Market Animal Spirits

In today's episode, NLW looks at the macro landscape that will set the tone for the markets in 2023. According to the minutes of the December Federal Open Markets Committee Meeting, released on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is concerned about investor enthusiasm regarding a theoretical future pivot undermining monetary policy tightening.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Conglomerate DCG Closes Wealth-Management Business

Crypto Conglomerate DCG Closes Wealth-Management Business

Digital Currency Group, the cryptocurrency conglomerate whose Genesis Global Trading divisionjust announced more layoffs, said it's shutting down a wealth-management division called HQ. "Due the state of the broader economic environment and prolonged crypto...
AUSTIN, TX

