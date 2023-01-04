Read full article on original website
Treat of the Day: Brenham FFA participates in swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham FFA had the amazing opportunity to attend and participate in the swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative Tom Maynard. The ceremony happened at the Brenham High School auditorium. The Brenham FFA President, Shelby Prazak, was able to kick things off with welcoming remarks...
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan ISD softball coach accused of mishandling money that came through the softball program was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on May 20, 2022, and charged with theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000, along with misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000.
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package. The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour accepting applications now
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year, Bryan Texas Utilities proudly sends some of the area’s best students to Austin and Washington D.C. to represent our community. The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a youth leadership program for high school sophomores, juniors or seniors that live in or go to school in BTU service territory.
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
Smell that? Dogs deployed to detect a disease found in cattle
“He looked at me and said, ‘Cordy, do you think we can use dogs to tell which ones are sick?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, but we can try!’,” Courtney Daigle, Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, recalled with a laugh.
Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order
A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
National Poverty Awareness Month: BCS Habitat for Humanity combats homelessness
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In wake of National Poverty Awareness month, Habitat for Humanity provides comfort and security by building homes, communities, and hope. BCS Habitat for Humanity started building homes in the 1980s and is still going strong years later. Habitat’s developments and faith relations manager, Erin Mabry, says...
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station restaurant in spring 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise. The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX
College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doug is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 6. Doug is an adult, mixed-breed dog, on the bigger side. His foster family said he was around cats, showed some interest, but ultimately became indifferent. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road...
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Victim in College Station homicide identified
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
