Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan ISD softball coach accused of mishandling money that came through the softball program was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on May 20, 2022, and charged with theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000, along with misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package. The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour accepting applications now

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year, Bryan Texas Utilities proudly sends some of the area’s best students to Austin and Washington D.C. to represent our community. The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a youth leadership program for high school sophomores, juniors or seniors that live in or go to school in BTU service territory.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order

A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

National Poverty Awareness Month: BCS Habitat for Humanity combats homelessness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In wake of National Poverty Awareness month, Habitat for Humanity provides comfort and security by building homes, communities, and hope. BCS Habitat for Humanity started building homes in the 1980s and is still going strong years later. Habitat’s developments and faith relations manager, Erin Mabry, says...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning shooting reported in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
gotodestinations.com

Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX

College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doug is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 6. Doug is an adult, mixed-breed dog, on the bigger side. His foster family said he was around cats, showed some interest, but ultimately became indifferent. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in College Station homicide identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

