Eldridge, IA

Pair of suspects arrested after Jan. 4 Bettendorf shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — More information on a Jan.4 shooting in Bettendorf and the announcement of two arrests have been released almost a week after the incident, according to a pair of Scott County affidavits. On Jan. 4 at about 8:06 p.m., the suspects, now identified as 32-year-old Daniel Morgan...
Man pleads guilty after 2022 killing of girlfriend

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editors Note: The above video was published on Feb. 16, 2022, and features the original story of the incident. A Goose Lake man appeared in court on Monday via his attorney and plead guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and operating while under the influence, according to court documents.
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena

GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
Family Resources in the QC receiving $300,000 to help reduce gun violence

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities non-profit is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to help reduce gun violence in the area. Family Resources in the Quad Cities is receiving $300,000 in support of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), a Davenport program rolled out in 2022 that connects government, police, community and social services with people that have been affected by gun violence.
Man injured in Bettendorf shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
Rock Island woman sentenced for killing 14-year-old girl in 2020

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death in December 2020. Jimena Jinez, now 20, pleaded guilty last October to first-degree murder for stabbing Lyric Stewart to death in the 1200 block of 11th Street on Dec. 30, 2020.
QC Hy-Vee stores honor Betty White with pet supply drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores are teaming up to collect pet food and supplies in honor Betty White's birthday on Jan. 17. Television actress Betty White, best known for her role as Rose on "Golden Girls," was widely known as an animal lover. Some organizations have used her birthday of Jan. 17 as a way to honor White's memory after her death on Dec.. 31, 2021.
Police: Clinton man murdered on New Year's morning

CLINTON, Iowa — A 42-year-old man is dead after being shot on New Year's morning in Clinton, according to a police news release. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting at 420 Glenwood Place, where they found 42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch with a gunshot wound.
Indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf's vacant Duck Creek Plaza

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The old Schnucks store in Bettendorf's Duck Creek Plaza will soon be home to an indoor theme park, according to a Tuesday media release. Jester FEC has officially completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls. Construction on the indoor theme park begins this spring and will open in the fall.
FAA system failure grounds thousands of flights; impact on QC International Airport

MOLINE, Ill. — While the FAA computer shortage grounded thousands of flights, the Quad City International Airport saw minimal impact. Wednesday morning, a failure of the NOTAM system, or Notice to Air Emissions, caused thousands of flights nationwide to be canceled. The FAA has said a failure of the NOTAM system overnight caused the world's largest aircraft fleet to be grounded for hours.
Suspect in June shooting arrested in Davenport after police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The suspect in a late June shooting was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a car and foot chase, according to the Davenport Police Department. On Dec. 28 at about 3:17 p.m., police located 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle, a subject of multiple outstanding arrest warrants, in the 200 block of East 35th Street.
Scott County Board seeking applicants for vacancy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editors Note: The above video was published on Jan. 15, 2023. The Scott County Board of Supervisors has a vacancy, and they want those interested to submit their resumes, according to a Wednesday news release. The Board of Supervisors Vacancy Committee, consisting of the County Auditor,...
