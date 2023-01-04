DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores are teaming up to collect pet food and supplies in honor Betty White's birthday on Jan. 17. Television actress Betty White, best known for her role as Rose on "Golden Girls," was widely known as an animal lover. Some organizations have used her birthday of Jan. 17 as a way to honor White's memory after her death on Dec.. 31, 2021.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO