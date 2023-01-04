Read full article on original website
wbap.com
DEA Seizes Record Amount of Fentanyl
(WBAP/KLIF) — A record one-million Fentanyl pills and 7,000 pounds of methamphetamine has been seized by the Drug Enforcement Division’s Dallas Office during 2022. Most of the smuggled Fentanyl is pressed into counterfeit pain pills that appear strikingly similar to prescription medication. The DEA Dallas Field Division’s Eduardo Chavez says just two milligrams of the drug is enough to kill. Chavez credits the record number of seizures to DEA agents and local law enforcement partners, including the Dallas Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
New COVID-19 Strain and Increased Hospitalizations Reported in North Texas
North Texas is seeing a spike in COVID hospitalizations.Photo byMufid MajnunonUnsplash. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in North Texas, according to the DFW Hospital Council. The council attributes the spike in hospitalizations to the holidays and states that it is not yet a surge. The council reported around 980 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, which is a 200 to 250 person increase from just 10 days prior. The majority of these patients are over the age of 45. Infection rates are also increasing, likely due to holiday gatherings and close contact.
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
fox4news.com
Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders
DALLAS - The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors. The governor's letter...
easttexasradio.com
Not A Crime, Yet!
Recent alleged crimes committed by state parolees, including the fatal double shooting at Methodist Dallas Hospital, prompted Governor Abbott to seek strict ankle monitor laws. However, there are currently no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CARMAN, BRETT LANE; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: MIDLOTHIAN TX; OCCUPATION: MORTGAGE...
themonitor.net
Kaufman County: the fastest growing county in US
The Kaufman County Justice Center which opened in November 2022 was the result of tremendous growth within the County. Most of the judical offices have moved from the downtown Kaufman Annex and Courthouse building to the new justice center building by the beginning of the new year. The county houses...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies in Police Custody
The Dallas Police Department opened up an investigation Tuesday into a man’s death while in police custody, according to The Dallas Morning News. The man — whose name had not been released at the time of publication — reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died around 11:19 p.m.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle
On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
New Increase In COVID Cases In North Texas
According to the most recent CDC data, a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41% of cases in the country as we experience a spike in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season. Data from the Texas Department of Health Services show that North Texas has over 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time since February 2022.
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
Alleged Dallas Glock switch dealer charged with firearm crimes
DALLAS — A Dallas man alleged to have dealt Glock switches through Instagram has been indicted on two counts of unregistered firearm possession, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced. The suspect, 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, was indicted on Dec. 28. Switches are devices which...
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
fox4news.com
Dallas man who allegedly sold machine gun conversion devices on Instagram charged
DALLAS - A Dallas man who sold equipment that makes semiautomatic pistols fully automatic is facing multiple charges. 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on Dec. 28. Investigators say Ashley sold 'Glock switches' on Instagram. Glock switches can be installed onto...
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
KLTV
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Texas Police Hilariously Roast 'Scrawny Bad Guy' On Social Media
This is a good laugh! 🤣
