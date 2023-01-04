ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals coach reveals what he spoke to Bills counterpart about in aftermath of Damar Hamlin hit

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight."Per...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
NESN

NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals

The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field

Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy