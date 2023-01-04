Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building
CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
WHIZ
Zane State College’s Ethnic Food Fair is Back
ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Ethnic Food Fair hosted by Zane State College is back. Everybody is invited to the Zane State Ethnic Food Fair on Friday, January 13th. The Food Fair allows people from all different backgrounds to come together to socialize and have a meal. The menu appreciates diversity and consists of Italian, German, Indian, and Soul food which has been prepared by Zane State’s culinary students taught by Chef Marco Adornetto.
WHIZ
ZAAP Gallery Showcasing New members art for First Friday
ZANESVILLE, OH – January 6th is the First Friday Art Walk of 2023 in downtown Zanesville. Artists give the community the perfect opportunity to socialize and enjoy the local art scene by holding a walk in downtown Zanesville. The ZAAP Gallery will be showcasing art January 6th from 5 to 8 pm.
WHIZ
Gertrude L. (Kirby) Morgan
Gertrude Louise (Kirby) Morgan, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born September 10, 1931, Gertrude was the daughter of the late Mary (Viney) and James H. Kirby, of Glouster, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Gertrude is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Morgan; siblings, Dwight Viney, Mary Bernadine Keels, James Kirby and Shirley Wilson.
WHIZ
Frank W. Buck Jr.
Frank W. Buck Jr., 89 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at his home of 42 years, the Cambridge Developmental Center. Frank was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio on February 20, 1933, son to Frank W. and Katherine (Abels) Buck. Frank lived at Cambridge Developmental Center since...
WHIZ
Pawsitive Partner Award and Pet of the Week: Meet Ryder
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Animal Shelter Society’s starting the new year off by thanking a local business that helps support their work. The Winerak and its owner Mike Alfman was presented the “Pawsitive” Partner Award. Alfman said his support of the shelter comes from wanting to give animals their best life.
Yes, the Bible Is Totally Queer, Ohio Pastor Says
"If we look at queerness as being things and people and situations that are non-normative ... then the Bible is inherently queer."
WHIZ
Rick C. Hickman
Rick C. Hickman, 71 of Simpsonville, SC & formally of Zanesville passed away Tuesday Jan 3, 2023. He was born February 18, 1951 in Zanesville the son of the late Clifford & Evelyn Hickman. Rick was a very caring & loving person. He loved adventure, riding motorcycles, his Miada and sports especially being an avid Ohio State Buckeyes & Cleveland Browns fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family & friends of old, whenever home. He retired from General Electric in Greenville SC. Rick is survived by his wife Myra of South Carolina, two sons, Colton & Chandler; a sister Jane Hartley; nephew Bryan Hartley; Niece, Jennifer (Bart) Brinkman, & great nieces & nephews, Emily, Maddie & Max. Per his request, no funeral services will be held. Rick gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. Please raise a toast to Rick when you gather as friends. Rest In Peace Rick. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Rick’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
WHIZ
Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr.
Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr., 60 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on January 4, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on October 3, 1962, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Anthony W. Rose Sr. and Virginia Dickson. He worked as a truck driver for Coshocton Trucking. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in the garage and watching sports. Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his family.
ocj.com
From family dairy to the big stage: Bolin-Ervin wins at the Big E
Growing up on a farm of any kind is bound to teach you valuable lessons and present experiences that stick with you for the rest of your life. For Abbi Bolin-Ervin, her upbringing has carried her far into her FFA career and contributed greatly to her future career plans. Located...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
WHIZ
Muskingum University Hosted a Womens Leadership Forum
NEW CONCORD, OH – Muskingum University held a Women’s Leadership Forum on January 7th. A select group of first year students attended an all day event to learn about developing leadership skills. A variety of presenters and alumni visited the college to discuss how women can recognize their talents and strengths and how to develop them.
WTRF
Pet of the Week: JoJo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
WHIZ
One Year Since the heartbreaking Masonic Temple Fire
ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire. The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.
WHIZ
Mega Millions Reaches $940M
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Mega Millions Jackpot Prize has reached up to a massive number of $940 Million. People who come to Mother Tucker’s to buy the Mega Million ticket have dreams and goals if they end up winning the Jackpot. Owner of Mother Tucker’s Jimmy Pitcock discussed about what...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ill Mannered Brewing Co. To Open Second Location In Uptown Marysville
MARYSVILLE – Ill Mannered Brewing Company is growing again, this time with a Neighborhood Taproom & Barrel House in Uptown Marysville. The Brewery will be adding the historic space at 117 S. Main St. in Marysville, OH about 30 minutes from its Powell, OH location. Opening of the new taproom is currently planned for late 2023.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
