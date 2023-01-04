ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I love this stuff’: Former Rep. Justin Amash relishes speaker vote drama

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead

You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...
The Week

Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker

After three rounds of voting on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short in his bid for speaker, with the same group of Republicans blocking him each time. In order to be elected, McCarthy needs 218 votes; the GOP has a 222-212 majority. In the first two rounds of voting, McCarthy received 203 votes. During the third round, one former "yes" vote defected and joined the "no" side, giving McCarthy 202 votes. After this, the House voted to adjourn until Wednesday. The Republicans who voted against McCarthy in all three rounds are: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Josh...
