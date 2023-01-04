‘I love this stuff’: Former Rep. Justin Amash relishes speaker vote drama

Read full article on original website
Senate Republicans Call Kevin McCarthy Bluff After Threat of GOP Civil War
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Thursday in a 68-29 vote to prevent a potential government shutdown.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Washington Examiner
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman says Trump's McCarthy endorsement 'does not' change his vote
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, told the Washington Examiner Wednesday morning that former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker "does not" change his defiant stance against the California Republican for the top role. "I have not...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
Jordan will chair the "weaponization" of the government subcommittee, which Rep. Jerry Nadler said will be used to "settle political scores" on behalf of Donald Trump.
Jim Jordan Speech for Kevin McCarthy Backfires
Some House Republicans used Jordan's impassioned speech for McCarthy as a reason why the GOP should choose Jordan over McCarthy for speaker of the House.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Rep. Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As 'Prop'
"I want him to understand: they're only using you," the Missouri Democrat told HuffPost of her ultraconservative colleague Rep. Byron Donalds.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
Democrat Mary Peltola doubts results of GOP's House speaker battle: 'I’m never getting sworn in am I?'
Mary Peltola, Alaska's at-large Congression District rep-elect, expressed doubt that her colleagues in the House of Representatives will agree on a new speaker anytime soon.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about Twitter suspension after Dr. Dre threatens legal action
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted an article excerpt Monday suggesting her Twitter account was locked after a spat with rapper Andre Young, known as Dr. Dre, over the use of one of his songs in a Twitter video she posted. Young threatened legal action against her over the video...
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Gingrich and Pelosi Agree: The GOP Is Rudderless
This week’s meltdown in the House has current and former lawmakers diagnosing Republican maladies.
Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead
You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...
Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker
After three rounds of voting on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short in his bid for speaker, with the same group of Republicans blocking him each time. In order to be elected, McCarthy needs 218 votes; the GOP has a 222-212 majority. In the first two rounds of voting, McCarthy received 203 votes. During the third round, one former "yes" vote defected and joined the "no" side, giving McCarthy 202 votes. After this, the House voted to adjourn until Wednesday. The Republicans who voted against McCarthy in all three rounds are: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Josh...
