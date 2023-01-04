ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims Princess Kate Felt ‘Forced to Compete’ With Meghan Markle, Once Reluctantly Gave Her Lipstick

Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock A not-so-fabulous Fab Four? Prince Harry is breaking down wife Meghan Markle’s tense relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, remembered his first “fab four” public outing with Meghan, 41, Prince William and Kate, 40, in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The group answered a few “softball questions,” which Harry found […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Elon Musk’s Text Messages Explain Everything

As the year comes to a close, I cannot stop thinking about … a court document. Plaintiffs in Twitter, Inc. v. Elon R. Musk et al. filed Exhibit H just before sunrise on September 29 in Delaware’s Court of Chancery. If you’ve seen excerpts, you probably know it by its street name: Elon Musk’s texts.
TheDailyBeast

Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face

A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Popculture

CNN's Don Lemon Takes Aim at Prince Harry Over Latest Claims

Don Lemon is calling out Prince Harry for "airing family dirty laundry" as the first of many of the Duke of Sussex's allegations about the royal family leaked from his upcoming autobiography, Spare. The CNN anchor criticized Harry's decision to go public with allegations, including one that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him, during a discussion on CNN This Morning.
americanmilitarynews.com

US gov’t demanded Twitter suspend 250k accounts, including journalists, Elon Musk says

The U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) appeared to take efforts in 2020 to pressure Twitter to suspend around 250,000 accounts over their alleged “inorganic” behavior, according to a recent “Twitter Files” release coordinated by Twitter owner Elon Musk. Journalist Matt Taibbi reported on...
TheDailyBeast

Harry Wanted to Cancel ‘Spare’ After Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry briefly canceled publication of his memoir Spare after his visit to Britain last summer for the queen’s platinum jubilee. The allegation is made in the London Times by respected royal reporter Valentine Low, citing a U.S. publishing source. Staffers at publishers Penguin Random House were told: “He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.” Low cited a source as saying: “That was such a dark day. Everyone had been working so hard on this project in utmost secrecy—and with the expectation this would turn out to be one of the biggest and most historic books we would ever get to publish. And then, just after Harry’s last trip to London, the boss walked in and said: ‘He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.’ Everyone involved was devastated…The rumour was that during the visit it was made clear to him that if he published while the queen was still alive there would be no way back. Obviously that all changed with the monarch’s death in September.”
New York Post

‘Oh, for Christ’s sake’: CNN staffer on hot mic after McCarthy remarks

A CNN staffer working late Friday night covering the House Speaker’s race seemed less than enthused by the new House speaker — audibly groaning on a hot mic after Rep. Kevin McCarthy spoke. “We’ll back tonight. I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all,” McCarthy told reporters Friday in coverage carried by the network. “It just reminds me of what my father always told me — it’s not how you start it’s how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public to turn around,” McCarthy said as he was closing in on his eventual Saturday morning victory. “Oh, for Christ’s sake,” a female voice was heard saying on air — apparently unmoved by McCarthy’s homespun sentiments. It’s unclear who the CNN staffer was who made the remark. A rep for the company did not respond to request for comment from The Post.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy