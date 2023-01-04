Read full article on original website
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Trump thinks Elon Musk's poll about his future as the CEO of Twitter was a good exit strategy: 'I think that's a good way of stepping down'
"I think he wanted to step down. I think that's a good way of stepping down, you know, just losing a poll and saying: 'I'm outta here,'" Trump said.
One of the last pre-Elon Musk Twitter executives to leave the company said he and the billionaire exchanged ideas at 3 a.m.
Behnam Rezaei left Twitter this week. He was one of the few staffers to acknowledge and thank Elon Musk in his farewell post.
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Self-proclaimed Twitter investor mocks Elon Musk by offering to buy the company at a $30 billion discount
In a letter to Musk, Leonidas Raisini, a critic of the billionaire, borrowed phrasing Musk used when pitching his $44 billion deal to Twitter's board.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Fidelity Writes Down Value of Twitter Investment By More Than 50% Following Elon Musk Takeover
Fidelity has written down the value of its initial investment in Twitter following its support of Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. The write-down, which reduces the value of an asset on a company’s balance sheet, resulted in a decrease of more than 50% in the carrying value of Fidelity’s investment.
Prince Harry Claims Princess Kate Felt ‘Forced to Compete’ With Meghan Markle, Once Reluctantly Gave Her Lipstick
Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock A not-so-fabulous Fab Four? Prince Harry is breaking down wife Meghan Markle’s tense relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, remembered his first “fab four” public outing with Meghan, 41, Prince William and Kate, 40, in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The group answered a few “softball questions,” which Harry found […]
Elon Musk’s Text Messages Explain Everything
As the year comes to a close, I cannot stop thinking about … a court document. Plaintiffs in Twitter, Inc. v. Elon R. Musk et al. filed Exhibit H just before sunrise on September 29 in Delaware’s Court of Chancery. If you’ve seen excerpts, you probably know it by its street name: Elon Musk’s texts.
Prince William Accused of Using 'Racist Tropes' About Meghan Markle
Author Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said: "Only a coward blames a woman for physical & verbal violence he does under guise of 'helping' his brother."
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Twitter hires law firm slammed by Musk multiple times: reports
Twitter has hired law firm Perkins Coie to represent them in a civil suit seeking $10 billion. In December, CEO Elon Musk bashed the firm, saying no company should use them.
Popculture
CNN's Don Lemon Takes Aim at Prince Harry Over Latest Claims
Don Lemon is calling out Prince Harry for "airing family dirty laundry" as the first of many of the Duke of Sussex's allegations about the royal family leaked from his upcoming autobiography, Spare. The CNN anchor criticized Harry's decision to go public with allegations, including one that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him, during a discussion on CNN This Morning.
Fallon Jokes Kevin McCarthy Went to George Santos After Losing So Many Votes: ‘Help Me Create a New Identity’ (Video)
After losing the vote to become Speaker of the House many times over this week, Kevin McCarthy still has yet to secure the support he needs to ascend to the position. At this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican representative went to one of his colleagues for advice on how to become a new person.
Elon Musk says Twitter's decision to hire a law firm that he'd previously criticized and boycotted was the result of an employee 'error'
Elon Musk previously criticized the law firm, Perkins Coie, on Twitter, saying it "thrives on corruption" and that companies should boycott it.
americanmilitarynews.com
US gov’t demanded Twitter suspend 250k accounts, including journalists, Elon Musk says
The U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) appeared to take efforts in 2020 to pressure Twitter to suspend around 250,000 accounts over their alleged “inorganic” behavior, according to a recent “Twitter Files” release coordinated by Twitter owner Elon Musk. Journalist Matt Taibbi reported on...
Harry Wanted to Cancel ‘Spare’ After Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry briefly canceled publication of his memoir Spare after his visit to Britain last summer for the queen’s platinum jubilee. The allegation is made in the London Times by respected royal reporter Valentine Low, citing a U.S. publishing source. Staffers at publishers Penguin Random House were told: “He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.” Low cited a source as saying: “That was such a dark day. Everyone had been working so hard on this project in utmost secrecy—and with the expectation this would turn out to be one of the biggest and most historic books we would ever get to publish. And then, just after Harry’s last trip to London, the boss walked in and said: ‘He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it.’ Everyone involved was devastated…The rumour was that during the visit it was made clear to him that if he published while the queen was still alive there would be no way back. Obviously that all changed with the monarch’s death in September.”
‘Oh, for Christ’s sake’: CNN staffer on hot mic after McCarthy remarks
A CNN staffer working late Friday night covering the House Speaker’s race seemed less than enthused by the new House speaker — audibly groaning on a hot mic after Rep. Kevin McCarthy spoke. “We’ll back tonight. I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all,” McCarthy told reporters Friday in coverage carried by the network. “It just reminds me of what my father always told me — it’s not how you start it’s how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public to turn around,” McCarthy said as he was closing in on his eventual Saturday morning victory. “Oh, for Christ’s sake,” a female voice was heard saying on air — apparently unmoved by McCarthy’s homespun sentiments. It’s unclear who the CNN staffer was who made the remark. A rep for the company did not respond to request for comment from The Post.
