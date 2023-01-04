Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
NBC Sports
Report: Correa’s camp talking to another team amid Mets holdup
The Carlos Correa saga continues. Two weeks after talks between Correa and the New York Mets stalled due to a previous lower leg injury that the Giants brought to light, it appears the 28-year-old might be looking at other options. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday night, citing...
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Red Sox Video Replay Coordinator From 2018 Cheating Scandal Hired
The Los Angeles Dodgers have remained quiet as they are nearing the MLB luxury tax threshold and need to decide on the future of Trevor Bauer with the team. They have until Friday to make their decision, and that is surely at the forefront of roster planning and discussions among the front office and ownership group. However, they did make an addition to their coaching staff, and one that comes with some controversy of his own.
Yardbarker
Rangers Add A Depth Piece To Their Bullpen
The Texas Rangers have made perfectly clear that their top priority this offseason was additional pitching. The team’s first acquisition was veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who they landed in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers then added three key starters in Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan...
Yardbarker
Should the Yankees expect Gerrit Cole to have an incredible 2023?
The Yankees inked Gerrit Cole to a record-setting deal at 9 years $324 million, and while he’s been one of the best pitchers in the sport, last season was an oddity. Cole had his worst ERA and ERA- (which is adjusted for the league and park environment) since 2017, and it’s lowered his stock among the elite starting pitchers, but is this a fair way to assess Cole going forward? Gerrit Cole’s HR problem is well-documented, but what can be expected of Gerrit Cole in 2023? Is he the dominant ace that we saw in the first two years of the contract, or is he the mid-3 ERA pitcher of 2022?
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Could LA Find Their Shortstop Via Trade With the Padres?
The Padres' signing of Xander Bogaerts was...interesting. You can't blame them for going all in and wanting as many top players as they can get. But at the same time, the Padres already had a Gold Glove finalist shortstop in Ha-Seong Kim, and are getting shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back this season. They already moved Manny Machado, a former shortstop, to third base, and now, they're adding Bogaerts into the mix.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Sad But Excited After Seeing Long Time Teammates Leave This Winter
This offseason, the Dodgers have lost more than a dozen players who got into at least one game last season. It's one of the more radical winters fans have seen in quite some time. Of course, anytime players leave it shakes up the roster in more ways than not. The...
Yardbarker
Yankees lose flamethrowing bullpen arm to Blue Jays via waivers
The Yankees have been adding an exorbitant number of minor league contracts to compete this upcoming spring training. One of the more exciting players was Junior Fernandez, a 25-year-old relief pitcher coming off a solid season with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Across 18.2 innings last season,...
Yardbarker
Brandon Drury Became A ‘Die-Hard Angels Fan’ As A Child
One of the more underrated signings this offseason was the acquisition of utilityman Brandon Drury on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. His breakout season in 2022 made him a hot name during last year’s trade deadline, and the San Diego Padres were aggressive to acquire him with his .855 on-base plus slugging featuring 20 home runs before the trade.
Owner of immensely successful NBA team confirms interest in buying Angels
The Angels are one of two MLB teams currently up for sale. Owner Arte Moreno announced in August he was exploring sale possibilities. While Moreno still seems to be sorting through his options, a few names have emerged as potential candidates for a run at the franchise. Last September, Sportico...
Yardbarker
Free Agents Don’t Consider California Appealing Destination
The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason as they look to improve their roster and return to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Angels thus far have have signed All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, reliever Carlos Estévez and infielder Brandon...
Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint
Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
Yardbarker
Yankees still have time to clear $35 million off the books by trading 2 players
The New York Yankees are desperately trying to stay below the third luxury tax threshold, otherwise known as the “Steve Cohen tax.” With the next threshold settling in at $293 million, the Yankees currently have a projected $290 million in allocated salary after arbitration. With that being the case, offloading a few big contracts would be advisable, but it is easier said than done.
Yardbarker
Yankees may not have elite bullpen arm for Opening Day
As the Yankees gear up for the 2023 season, they’ve had to answer plenty of internal health questions regarding the availability of many critical pieces on the team. DJ LeMahieu seems to have progressed well and should be ready for Opening Day, but updates on Michael King would suggest he may not be. The Yankees relied on Michael King heavily in the 2022 season before he fractured his throwing elbow in an outing at Baltimore, so his health is a massive question mark.
Yardbarker
Pitching And Shortstop Remain Areas Of Focus
The Los Angeles Angels were one of the busiest clubs around Major League Baseball when the offseason kicked off, and now that the crop of free agents has thinned out to the middle tier, they are still pursuing options at positions of need. General manager Perry Minasian has conducted a...
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Twins Agree To Minor League Deal With Tony Wolters
The Twins and free-agent catcher Tony Wolters are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wolters, a client of the VC Sports Group, will presumably receive an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Wolters, 30, was the Rockies’ primary catcher for several...
Yardbarker
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
