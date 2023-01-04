The Yankees inked Gerrit Cole to a record-setting deal at 9 years $324 million, and while he’s been one of the best pitchers in the sport, last season was an oddity. Cole had his worst ERA and ERA- (which is adjusted for the league and park environment) since 2017, and it’s lowered his stock among the elite starting pitchers, but is this a fair way to assess Cole going forward? Gerrit Cole’s HR problem is well-documented, but what can be expected of Gerrit Cole in 2023? Is he the dominant ace that we saw in the first two years of the contract, or is he the mid-3 ERA pitcher of 2022?

