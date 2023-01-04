The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to No. 7 Central Missouri, 80-64, at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. “It seems like we’re getting everybody’s best effort when it comes to what teams are doing offensively,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “That being said, I thought our effort was immensely better than it was in our previous three games. If we played as hard as we did today, I think we would have given ourselves a much better chance to win the games before this.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO