Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Coffey County native looks to make an impact as Emporia's ACO
Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role. Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
Emporia gazette.com
Jim Kessler to be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award
The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced Friday that Jim Kessler will be recognized with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. Kessler grew up in Gardner, and graduated from Kansas State Teachers College (ESU) in 1974 with...
Emporia gazette.com
Southeast KANSASWORKS will be hosting an informational session for Laid-Off Workers
Southeast KANSASWORKS, in partnership with Flint Hills Technical College, will be presenting about career and training resources and unemployment benefits available to those who have lost employment due to mass layoff or permanent closing. We invite all individuals recently affected by job loss to attend this event. The session will...
Emporia gazette.com
Local church to start weekly group for coping with grief
A local church is organizing its first support group to help members of the community cope with the loss of a loved one. Flint Hills Bible Church will offer an internationally known program called GriefShare to help area residents as they process the grief of losing a loved one like a spouse, child, or other family member or friend.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia bowling teams begin season in Wichita
The Emporia High School bowling teams will begin their seasons today when it travels to Northrock Lanes in Wichita. Head coach Amy Martin is excited to get the season started.
Emporia gazette.com
Briggs retires after 16 years on Lyon County Commission
Thursday marked the last meeting for former Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs after 16 years of service. County employees and community members celebrated Briggs’ retirement at a reception Thursday afternoon at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Schools working to improve state award total
Area school districts received a combined 20 awards from the state for educational achievement this past year. Southern Lyon County received eight of them, as the only district in the state to be honored in every category of the “Kansans Can Star Recognition Program” for the second year in a row.
Emporia gazette.com
Braxton Higgins wins diving at Wichita North
The Emporia High School boys diving team competed at Wichtia North on Friday. Braxton Higgins won the event with a score of 504.75.
Emporia gazette.com
Contracts awarded on upcoming Turnpike projects
WICHITA — The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced several projects have been approved and contracts awarded, including in the Lyon County area. A.M. Cohron & Son Inc. out of Atlantic, Iowa, won a $10.3 million contract to redeck and widen a bridge at mile marker 125.22 southbound on the KTA. They are also charged with rehabilitating the bridge in the same location. Work will take place during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.
Emporia gazette.com
USD 252 announced superintendent search schedule
The Southern Lyon County USD 252 Board of Education has announced a swift timeline to hire a new superintendent. According to a written release from board president Emily Darbyshire, the board is working with the Kansas Association of School Boards to identify quality candidates following the retirement of Michael Argabright, who is set to retire on June 30.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State women fall to No. 7 Central Missouri
The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to No. 7 Central Missouri, 80-64, at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. “It seems like we’re getting everybody’s best effort when it comes to what teams are doing offensively,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “That being said, I thought our effort was immensely better than it was in our previous three games. If we played as hard as we did today, I think we would have given ourselves a much better chance to win the games before this.”
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia driver uninjured after semi rear-ended
An Emporia semi-truck driver escaped injuries after their rig was rear-ended by another semi on W. US Highway 50 Thursday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Shannon Owen of Emporia was heading westbound in the 300 block of US-50 in a 2013 Peterbilt, pulling a tanker trailer.
Emporia gazette.com
Production begins at new Fanestil facility
Fanestil Meats has a lot to celebrate in the new year. Not only did Emporia’s oldest manufacturing plant open its newly expanded meat processing facility on its W. US Highway 50 campus, but the company also surpassed its 80th year in operation.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys swim takes third at home meet
The Emporia High School boys swim team finished third at a home meet on Thursday afternoon. The Spartans finished with 304 points. Seaman won the event with 410 points and Topeka High was runner-up with 334 points.
Emporia gazette.com
Williams pleads not guilty in case related to Eastgate Plaza shooting
A mid-March trial is set for a Lyon County man accused of robbing a man who eventually was shot. Shedrick Williams Jr., 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and burglary. Prosecutors say Williams tried to steal a car and possibly a cell phone from...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone
The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls basketball tops Topeka High to remain undefeated
The Emporia High School girls basketball team entered Friday night as the underdog for the first time this season. But it didn’t matter in the end as the Lady Spartans outplayed one of the top teams in 6A, Topeka High School, in a 51-40 win in Topeka.
Emporia gazette.com
County Commission approves truck purchases, prepares for new year
The Lyon County Commission had a short meeting Thursday morning to start off the new year. Commissioners approved the purchase of six 2023 Ram double cab 4x4 trucks from Clint Bowyer Autoplex for a total of $237,713.70 for the Sheriff’s Office. Tobey Kelly with the Sheriff’s Office said the...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia basketball teams on the road tonight against Topeka
The Emporia High School basketball teams will continue Centennial League play on the road tonight against Topeka High. Both teams are coming off wins against Hayden on Tuesday. Boys head coach Lee Baldwin knows every league game is important and is hopeful his team will be motivated.
Comments / 0