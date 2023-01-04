ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
Fox News

Fox News

ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

