Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN
The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Pelosi calls Republicans' attitude toward McCarthy's speakership 'frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy'
Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Republicans' "cavalier attitude" toward electing a new speaker is "unworthy of this institution" as voting heads into its seventh round.
Elon Musk taunts Schumer, McConnell after Twitter poll shows opposition to omnibus bill: 'People have spoken'
Twitter owner Elon Musk took a shot at Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell over a massive, %1.7-trillion spending bill in front of Congress.
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Rick Scott urges McConnell to respect House incoming GOP majority and tank yearlong budget deal
Sen. Rick Scott is urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to respect the incoming House GOP majority and block a yearlong budget deal.
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president': 'A disaster'
President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a Thursday press conference to announce his upcoming trip to the southern border, which prompted criticism from journalists and political commentators who pointed out that the gaffe happened once "again."
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
