New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE

A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police. Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Bronx man knifed to death inside apartment while on daily visit to friend

An unsuspecting Bronx man was killed after going to visit a friend — not knowing death was waiting for him at her front door. Tyrone Quick, 45, was knifed to death on his near-daily visit to Vanessa Guzman inside an University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, when an unhinged neighbor, Jose Ortiz, 65, allegedly went berserk shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police and a witness said. When Guzman sought refuge from an allegedly erratic Ortiz inside another woman’s apartment, the suspect apparently slunk inside behind the 39-year-old, slashing her in the arm — then lay in wait by the door and mortally...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC gunman fires off round while running from cops in Manhattan: NYPD

A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD

A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday.  Karen Barnes —  60-year-old grandmother —  was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said.  She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault.  Authorities also...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
