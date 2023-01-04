Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
13-year-old girl returns home after mother’s tearful pleas on PIX11 News
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 13-year-old daughter of a Manhattan nurse returned home Friday night, less than 24 hours after her mother made a tearful plea on PIX11 News. “Her friends told her she was on the news,” the girl’s mother told PIX11 News. “She’s angry.” The mother said she did what she had to do, after […]
Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NBC New York
NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE
A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police. Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.
Bronx man knifed to death inside apartment while on daily visit to friend
An unsuspecting Bronx man was killed after going to visit a friend — not knowing death was waiting for him at her front door. Tyrone Quick, 45, was knifed to death on his near-daily visit to Vanessa Guzman inside an University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, when an unhinged neighbor, Jose Ortiz, 65, allegedly went berserk shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police and a witness said. When Guzman sought refuge from an allegedly erratic Ortiz inside another woman’s apartment, the suspect apparently slunk inside behind the 39-year-old, slashing her in the arm — then lay in wait by the door and mortally...
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery. The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dies after being stabbed while trying to intervene, break up fight in the Bronx
As the 55-year-old man tried to break up the fight, he was also stabbed. He later died from his injuries.
45-year-old woman found dead with stab wound inside East Harlem apartment
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an apartment.
NYC gunman fires off round while running from cops in Manhattan: NYPD
A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
pix11.com
Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD
A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops
The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...
Brooklyn subway shooting video shows stunned and wounded New Yorkers in the aftermath of the attack
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after a subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday. Cellphone footage shows a bloody, chaotic scene on the Sunset Park N train, with many bystanders pitching in to help. [ more › ]
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
65-Year-Old Kicked Off NYC Fire Escape Dies Months Later; Enraged Beau Charged With Murder
A 33-year-old Bronx man now faces a murder charge in the case of a 65-year-old he allegedly kicked off the fire escape of the building where the two lived during a confrontation over a female relative, authorities say. The victim, Kevin Madison, was found unconscious on the sidewalk outside the...
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
People
378K+
Followers
64K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 11