ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

6 Reasons January Is the Best Month To Save Money

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1b3U_0k3UjcK600

New Year’s resolutions are hard to keep because they require 12-month commitments. But if you can’t devote yourself to a full year of financial piety, you can at least commit to a season — and the best way to spend your winter saving money is by getting off to a good start in January .

Discover: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

The first month of the year closes the book on the frantic and expensive holiday rush and offers an opportunity to turn over a new financial leaf. With December’s ugly credit card bills coming due, you’ll probably spend less money in January out of necessity alone — but you can do better than just compensating for last month’s shopping spree.

Here’s a look at why January just might be the best month of the year to save more money and spend less of it.

Your Boss Expects You to Ask for a Raise — Don’t Disappoint

As far back as 2011, publications like CNBC reported on data showing that employers are most likely to hand out raises and promotions in January — and nothing has changed since. New years come with new business budgets, and early in the first month is the best time to ask your boss to pay you what you’re worth.

This year will present an especially good opportunity to increase your income because employers are expecting workers to seek help compensating for last year’s rapidly rising prices — Apartment Therapy calls it an “inflation raise.” The sooner you ask, the better. Don’t wait until “there’s no room in the budget” is a viable excuse for your boss to say no.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Out-of-Season Summer Merch Is Dirt Cheap

January is the dead of winter, which means summer gear is out of season. That’s good news for anyone who knows they’ll need a new bathing suit, sunglasses, suntan lotion, sandals, a bike or anything else that screams outdoor fun in the sun later in the year.

Stores mark down out-of-season inventory to make way for the new stuff coming in spring — and it’s always a good idea to shop for things when demand for them is lowest.

January Is Famous for Item-Specific Discounts

January is a good month to buy a handful of specific items that have nothing to do with the winter/summer supply-and-demand dynamic. According to DealNews.com, January is the best time to buy if you’re in the market for any of the following items:

  • Holiday decor, lights, wrapping paper and unsold holiday-themed gifts
  • Small kitchen appliances
  • Gym memberships
  • Fitness equipment
  • Linens and other soft home goods (January is famous for white sales)
  • Laptops
  • TVs
  • Flowers

Many Services Are Cheaper, Too

It’s not just stuff. Demand for services ebbs and flows with the seasons, just like it does with merchandise. According to Homelight, winter is the home remodeling offseason when prices are lowest. In fact, demand for all kinds of services falls in the winter, which makes January the right time to hire professionals for things like moving, gutter cleaning, painting, tree removal and electrical work.

You Can Always Add More Layers

Since January is a time of financial belt-tightening, you’ll probably be spending more time at home this month. That means spending more money to keep your house warm. But, for those who play it smart, the expensive month of January provides unique opportunities to save on utility bills.

For people who run hot, high energy bills are a fact of life during the summer swelter — after all, you can take off only so much clothing. But January lets you battle your utility bills by adding layers instead of cranking the heat, heating only the room you’re in with a space heater and lowering the thermostat at bedtime when you’ve got the benefit of blankets.

No-Spend January

Most monthly no-spend challenges are doomed to fail because most months involve holidays or seasonal activities that cost money. One of the rare exceptions is January, when no reasonable person could expect you to travel anywhere, host anything or make any purchases.

Everyone is in the same post-holiday spending boat, which removes a lot of the temptation and social expectation to spend. There is no shortage of January no-spend challenges to get your resolutions off to a good start and set the tone for a frugal and financially secure year. Pick one, log out of Amazon and watch the savings pile up.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Reasons January Is the Best Month To Save Money

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy