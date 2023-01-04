Newly opened Colonie Center hot dog stand offers ‘crazy’ toppings

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Krystle Kane started Kane’s Hot Dogs on Wheels as a hot dog cart business in the summer of 2022. After having difficulty finding a commercial kitchen to work out of, she decided to open a permanent location.

Kane’s Hot Dogs officially opened on December 9, 2022 in the Colonie Center food court. The stand serves all beef jumbo hot dogs with toppings she describes as “crazy.” The menu includes specialty hot dogs such as the Korney Dog, which has chili, Fritos, shredded cheese and sour cream, and the Junkyard Dog, which has mac and cheese, bacon and hot sauce.

You can also build your own dog and include whatever toppings you’d like. For those with dietary restrictions, Kane’s offers turkey or plant based hot dogs and gluten-free buns.

The Kane’s Hot Dogs menu (photo courtesy: Krystle Kane)

Kane’s also has an incentive program for being a loyal customer. After you buy 9 dogs, you can get the 10th one free.

Kane is still operating the hot dog cart and caters to all types of events. She’ll even be at the 518 Bridal Expo at the Albany Marriott on Sunday. She’s now using the food court kitchen to supply her food cart.

“Unfortunately, the mall food court has more bad than good days,” said Kane. “It’s really hard for us non-chain owned businesses to compete in the food court. I am diligently working on getting signed up for events through out the Capital District to help keep me in business, as well as going door to door or building to building to let people know where I am located and what I offer.”

There are not many women-owned businesses around, said Kane. “Hopefully, as I grow I will see the benefits of being a woman owned business in upstate New York and maybe find programs or associations out there to help keep me in business and grow.”

