ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Garden, VA

Body found in Shenandoah National Park may be hiker missing since September, park says

By Mark Price
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GfQw_0k3Uj87f00

A body has been found in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park and rangers suspect it’s a hiker who went missing in September on the Appalachian Trail.

Searchers have been looking for 66-year-old James Alan Cattley of North Garden, Virginia, since he was reported overdue Dec. 12, according to the National Park Service.

“Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Monday, January 2 ... the investigation into missing person James Alan Cattley has been suspended,” the park said in a Jan. 3 news release.

“The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRrnj_0k3Uj87f00
Searchers have been looking for 66-year-old James Alan Cattley of North Garden, Virginia, since he was not reported missing until Dec. 12, according to the National Park Service. National Park Service image

The discovery was made at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 “in the southern part of the park,” not far from where Cattley left his vehicle, officials said.

His car was found Dec. 14 in the Turk Mountain parking area, as rangers were closing nearby Skyline Drive in advance of an ice storm.

Cattley filed a back country travel permit Sept. 22 “for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of October 6,” the park reports.

Investigators have not said why Cattley wasn’t reported missing until more than two months later. His home in North Garden is about 40 miles south of the park.

A 101-mile section of the Appalachian Trail runs through Shenandoah National Park, much of it parallel to Skyline Drive where Cattley’s car was found.

Yelping dog may have spent a week wedged in crevasse at West Virginia national park

Stunned hiker turns to see large alligator climbing the fence behind her in Florida

3-year-old dies when current sweeps her over 411-foot waterfall, NC deputies say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'

Lesley Lemoine was last seen in March of last year A body found in a donation bin in South Carolina has been identified as a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing in March of last year. Lesley Lemoine, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was identified after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered by a passerby who noticed a bad smell coming from the box on New Year's Eve morning. Lemoine's family has been notified, the Kershaw County...
LUGOFF, SC
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Virginia: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Located in the southeastern region of the US, Virginia is known for its vast and diverse habitats. The stunning Chesapeake Bay, the Shenandoah Valley, and numerous rivers, mountains, and forests, there is something there for everyone to explore. However, if you’re out exploring, it’s important to take care as there are 32 snakes in the state, with three being venomous. One of these is the cottonmouth – also known as the water moccasin. So, join us as we discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Virginia!
VIRGINIA STATE
Oxygen

New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man

Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
351
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy