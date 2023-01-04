ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beecher, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year. According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man charged with DUI after crash

Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Injures One Person

26-year-old Joliet man has been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that left one person injured. Erik solis-Medina has been charged with Aggravated Battery – Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Defacing Identification Mark of a Firearm. It was on Thursday evening...
JOLIET, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 men sentenced to 5 decades in prison for shooting that killed mother shopping with young sons

CHICAGO -- Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
CHICAGO, IL
informnny.com

Man gets 2 years for crash that killed pregnant woman, sons

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man charged in a July 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison. Sean Woulfe, 30, of Orland Park pleaded guilty in July to five counts of reckless homicide. Will County Judge...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car

A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
BATAVIA, IL

