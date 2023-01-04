Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Year-2022
The new year is upon us and we want to share with you some of the great images of high school sports in 2022. A big thank you once again to all our talented photographers around the state who contributed to our collection. We couldn't have done it without you.
Three New Teams Enter the New WyoPreps Basketball Rankings
New basketball rankings to start a new year are here. The latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls and Boys Basketball Polls were released on Thursday. There are two new teams in the girls’ poll, one in the boys’ poll, and no ties in the boys’ rankings unlike two weeks ago. Three of the four classifications have a change in each poll, but the top-ranked teams are the same as the last rankings.
Cheyenne, January 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
Sheridan’s Colson Coon is the Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year for 2022-23
For the second consecutive year, Sheridan’s Colson Coon is the winner of the Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year Award, this time for 2022-23. In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced the winner on Friday. Coon is the ninth Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year to be selected from Sheridan High School. He’s also the second member of his family to win this award, joining his older brother Garrett, who won it in 2019.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try
If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
Twin Falls beats crosstown rival Canyon Ridge comfortably, Friday’s basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls got out to an early lead and kept it in Friday night’s win over Canyon Ridge. Both Riverhawk and Bruin fans packed the Twin Falls High School gym for the matchup. OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES. Valley 55, Gooding 37. GIRLS BASKETBALL...
