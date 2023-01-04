New basketball rankings to start a new year are here. The latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls and Boys Basketball Polls were released on Thursday. There are two new teams in the girls’ poll, one in the boys’ poll, and no ties in the boys’ rankings unlike two weeks ago. Three of the four classifications have a change in each poll, but the top-ranked teams are the same as the last rankings.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO