This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State completes sweep, shuts out No. 14 Spartans 6-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Take a Look Inside Lansing’s Infamous University of Michigan-Themed House
I know I talk about real estate a lot. Like, a lot a lot. Typically, I'll be talking about castle-like houses, old Victorian homes, and other older real estate. But, I'm not shy about talking about those truly unique homes either. And this home for sale in Lansing definitely fits the bill for uniqueness.
Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing
One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market
Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
This Michigan City Is The WORST At Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
When you think of the start of a new year, you immediately think of new beginnings. You may even start to worry about your New Year's resolutions. People love making a goal to stick to at the beginning of the year. However many people do not stick to them at all.
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Lansing’s Year in Review: See the Top 10 Articles From 2022
We've come to the end of another year. We're saying goodbye to 2022 and saying hello to 2023. With the start of a new year right around the corner, I'm sure that we're all taking a moment to stop and reflect on the year that we have had, as individuals and as a community. I know I have.
Lansing Police Officer’s Dashcam Captures Drunk Driver’s Car Flying Through the Air
A drunk driver was arrested after Lansing police officers caught him literally flying before crashing. The whole thing was captured on video by an officer's dashboard camera. In the :14 second video below, you'll see the vehicle being driven by the suspected drunk driver become airborne as it flies out from the left side of the screen. The vehicle then comes to an abrupt stop, landing essentially right in front of the police car.
Vandals Ruin Laingsburg Youth Baseball Fields
Let me begin by saying that I love the game of baseball. It was an important game for me when I was growing up. It taught me fundamentals. It taught me how to work as a team. It also created a dream for me to play MLB baseball. Team sports are important for social aspects.
