Read full article on original website
Related
The White Sedan: How Police Found Suspect in Moscow Slayings
The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger arrest: Flight records show Pennsylvania police plane circled home for hours after capture
MOSCOW, Idaho - Flight records show a Pennsylvania police plane circled the Poconos home where authorities apprehended suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger for hours last week. A playback of air traffic data shows the plane's path circling Kohberger's parents' home from 4:02 a.m. to 6:22 a.m. Dec. 30. The single-engine...
Chronicle
Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals
The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders recap: Suspect extradited, appears in court and more information on the crime
Within the span of a week, we finally learned the name of the alleged killer-- Bryan Kohberger. He was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania and was extradited back to Idaho. He appeared before a judge to face four first-degree murder charges and a burglary charge. If convicted, he could get life in prison or the death penalty from just one murder charge.
Chronicle
Investigators Believe DNA of Accused Killer Found on Sheath at Home Where 4 Idaho Students Were Slain
MOSCOW, Idaho — Investigators found DNA they believe belongs to the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death at the home where the killings took place. DNA was found on the snap button of a tan leather knife sheath left on the bed where the...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Mattress, other furniture, removed from house where four college students were killed
MOSCOW, Idaho - A mattress with what appear to be blood stains and other furniture was removed from the Moscow, Idaho, home where four University of Idaho students were murdered. The items were removed from the Moscow, Idaho home Friday afternoon by four people who then drove off after collecting...
DNA is star witness in Idaho killings
To help identify the suspect in the Idaho student murders, investigators matched DNA found on a knife sheath at the murder site to trash from the suspect's parents' house. "That type of violent, intimate crime, it is virtually impossible not to leave something behind," says Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore. "Even if you're a criminology Ph.D. student."
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
q13fox.com
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
MOSCOW, Idaho - A newly unsealed filing in the murders of four University of Idaho students includes several pieces of a puzzle that depict a blurry picture of what happened inside an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. Police believe Bryan Kohberger fatally stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
Chronicle
'There's Not Much Doubt': Families of Idaho Students React to Suspect's Initial Court Appearance and New Details Released
MOSCOW, Idaho — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. "I just got overcome with emotions," Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Roommate saw masked man night of killings; cops used DNA, cell phone records to crack case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Newly obtained court documents reveal how authorities used DNA and cell phone records to link suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger to the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students. According to documents released Thursday morning, authorities began suspecting Kohberger for the murders less than two weeks after...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho AG Labrador to dismiss trespassing charge of supporter from 2020 ‘park mom’ arrest
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Thursday announced that his office filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Meridian woman who was charged with trespassing in early 2020 after using a public playground that was closed because of COVID-19 concerns. The filing is...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings and 12 times prior: investigators
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at the scene of the Nov. 13, 2022, quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, just hours after the murders of four college students took place and at least 12 times prior to the massacre, according to an affidavit released Thursday. Investigators determined that the...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victims: Who were Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen
MOSCOW, Idaho - The college town of Moscow, Idaho is still reeling from the loss of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. On Nov. 13, the four students and friends were stabbed to death inside a rental home near the campus. Suspect Bryan...
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview
MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger arrives in Idaho to face charges in connection to the murders of four students
Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
Idaho University slaying suspect listens with a clenched jaw as a judge reads the murder charges against him
The 28-year-old criminology grad student is charged in the brutal killing of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.
Comments / 0