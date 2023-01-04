ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

How to Develop Good Eating Habits in the New Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the start of the new year, and many people are trying to eat right and exercise. But several people get caught up in fad diets. We sit down with Dietitian Keya Price from Lewisgale Medical Center about the lure of those fad diets, and what we should be focusing on instead.
ROANOKE, VA
Pet Stories - Eclipse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Eclipse! She is a four-month-old kitten looking for her forever home. She loves to explore and would love to have places to climb. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
ROANOKE, VA
RAM House in Need of Long-term Donors Now More than Ever

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Homelessness in Roanoke is at an all-time high, and the RAM House in Roanoke provides essential services for its neighbors in need, including a continental breakfast and nutritious hot lunches. They are a refuge for those in need, where they can receive toiletries, clothing, and other necessities.
ROANOKE, VA
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
CUMBERLAND, VA
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
VIRGINIA STATE
Explore clay with Lynchburg pottery class

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg. Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio. The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Literacy Volunteers of the NRV sets volunteer goal for 2023

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley is working to make a dent in reading issues in the area. According to census data, around 24,000 adults in the New River Valley lack basic literacy skills. Last fiscal year, the group’s volunteers reached 247 adults. This...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
ROANOKE, VA

