Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
How to Develop Good Eating Habits in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the start of the new year, and many people are trying to eat right and exercise. But several people get caught up in fad diets. We sit down with Dietitian Keya Price from Lewisgale Medical Center about the lure of those fad diets, and what we should be focusing on instead.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady introduces featured fudge flavor and Valentine’s Day treats
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air! The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady stopped by WDBJ7 Saturday Mornin’ to reveal their featured fudge flavor of the month and discuss Valentine’s Day treats. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady recently opened a new location in downtown...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories - Eclipse
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Eclipse! She is a four-month-old kitten looking for her forever home. She loves to explore and would love to have places to climb. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
WDBJ7.com
RAM House in Need of Long-term Donors Now More than Ever
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Homelessness in Roanoke is at an all-time high, and the RAM House in Roanoke provides essential services for its neighbors in need, including a continental breakfast and nutritious hot lunches. They are a refuge for those in need, where they can receive toiletries, clothing, and other necessities.
WDBJ7.com
Books and Crannies in Martinsville will soon close and move fully online
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Books and Crannies in Uptown Martinsville soon be closing its doors, but that’s just beginning of the story. The local book store opened in Uptown Martinsville in 2016. Owner Deshanta Hairston says she still has a lot of customers but is closing because of inflation...
WDBJ7.com
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
WDBJ7.com
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
WDBJ7.com
Explore clay with Lynchburg pottery class
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg. Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio. The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of...
WDBJ7.com
River District Association’s Dream Launch Bootcamp registration opens for aspiring business owners
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration for the River District Association’s Dream Launch Bootcamp program is now open. The Dream Launch Bootcamp is a six-week-long course for anyone who wants to learn how to open or expand a business in the Danville are. The classes are completely online and free...
WDBJ7.com
Literacy Volunteers of the NRV sets volunteer goal for 2023
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley is working to make a dent in reading issues in the area. According to census data, around 24,000 adults in the New River Valley lack basic literacy skills. Last fiscal year, the group’s volunteers reached 247 adults. This...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police reports 2022 had one more shooting than year prior
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week Mayor Sherman Lea gave the city council a new plan of action to fight gun and teen violence. WDBJ7 talked to Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, and Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman about the possibility of a new curfew. “The gun violence...
WDBJ7.com
T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Museum creating Emerging Leaders Board for young professionals
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is targeting young professionals for a new museum board. The non-profit is launching an Emerging Leaders Board. The goal is for young adults to gain leadership skills and engage with the museum and support the museum’s board. The...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County’s property assessment shows many homes have increased in value
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County residents will start to receive their property value reassessments in the mail next week. County officials say those values are expected to increase. The housing market has seen a lot of changes since the pandemic. The president of Wingate Appraisal Service, the company...
WDBJ7.com
Radford City Schools creating opportunities for students to learn golf
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Real time data is available to golfers with every swing at Radford High School. “The big thing we look at is swing path, face angle and face to path ratio,” RHS Golf Coach Cody Roberts said. Using the school’s golf simulator, practice can take place...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
WDBJ7.com
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
