ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police have identified the victim and suspect of a shooting outside of Oak Park High School Friday night. According to a news release from Oak Park Public Safety, the department received several 911 calls from the school around 9:10 p.m. as there were reports of gunshots fired following a varsity basketball game at the school.
OAK PARK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of fatally shooting sister, 25, during argument

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his sister during an argument that escalated at a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when Detroit police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

2 arrested in connection with robbery at Port Huron Walgreens

PORT HURON, MI – Two Port Huron men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Walgreens store in the city, Port Huron police announced this week. Jerome Milton, 52, and John Dubie, 31, were each arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Clair County District Court in connection with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, robbery at Walgreens, 1617 10th St.
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at Warren police claims he was giving officer weapon

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who Warren police allege shot at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Monday said he was trying to give officers the gun. "I was giving him the weapon, your honor. I'm not like that. My house just got broken into, my car just got broken into. I was trying to give it to the officer, just like ‘don’t kill me,'" Willie Lee Allen said.
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy