Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified
OAK PARK, Mich. – Police have identified the victim and suspect of a shooting outside of Oak Park High School Friday night. According to a news release from Oak Park Public Safety, the department received several 911 calls from the school around 9:10 p.m. as there were reports of gunshots fired following a varsity basketball game at the school.
Family and friends of 2 slain road workers upset over killer's sentence
Family and friends of two highway workers killed by a drunk driver are speaking out after a Washtenaw County judge hands down her sentence.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Women charged in organized thefts at beauty store; large fight breaks out in downtown
Two women are facing felony shoplifting charges for thefts of dozens of products at the Ulta Beauty store, 27844 Woodward Ave. on Dec. 23. The same store was targeted 10 days earlier by five masked women, police said, who swarmed the store and stole about $7,000 worth of perfumes and colognes within minutes and fled.
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Michigan man accused of fatally shooting sister, 25, during argument
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his sister during an argument that escalated at a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when Detroit police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 arrested in connection with robbery at Port Huron Walgreens
PORT HURON, MI – Two Port Huron men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Walgreens store in the city, Port Huron police announced this week. Jerome Milton, 52, and John Dubie, 31, were each arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Clair County District Court in connection with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, robbery at Walgreens, 1617 10th St.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
fox2detroit.com
Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary...
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Toddler found in Montrose Township ditch had meth in system at time of death, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI – A 16-month-old boy whose body was found in a Montrose Township ditch in August 2022 had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death, according to officials. Data from an autopsy of Chaos Demilo, whose lifeless body was found Aug. 25 in a ditch...
The Oakland Press
Judge delays Ethan Crumbley’s hearing on possible life sentence, rules on teen’s placement
School shooter Ethan Crumbley’s hearing to weigh pros and cons of a life sentence has been postponed from its scheduled Feb. 10 date. Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe said on Thursday that the hearing, known as a Miller hearing, is removed from the docket for now, and will be rescheduled at a “to-be-determined” date.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley to remain in Oakland County Jail, next hearing on sentencing delayed
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court Thursday for his monthly jail hearing where he was ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail. The brief hearing lasted less than five minutes and Crumbley was not present via Zoom. Because of his age,...
Murder charge authorized against suspect in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors have authorized charges in Flint’s first homicide of 2023. Authorities on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorized a nine-count complaint against the 30-year-old Flint man accused of fatally shooting Marquise Cortez Hall. Hall, 31, was found Monday, Jan. 2, outside a residence in the...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at Warren police claims he was giving officer weapon
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who Warren police allege shot at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Monday said he was trying to give officers the gun. "I was giving him the weapon, your honor. I'm not like that. My house just got broken into, my car just got broken into. I was trying to give it to the officer, just like ‘don’t kill me,'" Willie Lee Allen said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries
DETROIT – A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police officer sustains minor injury in chase, crash on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Warren police officer suffered a minor head injury after being involved in a crash Saturday evening. Police say the cruiser had its lights and sirens on when it was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of East Outer Drive and Sherwood Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver crashes, points gun at officers after fleeing traffic stop in Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – A driver crashed his car and pointed a gun at police officers after fleeing a traffic stop in Warren, authorities said. Warren police officers said they tried to stop Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, while he was driving Monday (Jan. 2) on 8 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.
Comments / 0