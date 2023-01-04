ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Letter: Downtown snow removal

After walking in the Red Wing downtown area, I was shocked at the number of areas on the sidewalks that had not been cleared of snow. I emailed the mayor and the City Council on the city’s website. Mayor Wilson responded quickly and told me he would check it out. I later received an email from Becky Norton, who told me that due to the number of storms, and the tight budget, the city could not clear the sidewalks in a timely manner. (This was four days after the last snow.)
Red Wing Republican Eagle

2022 in Review: Red Wing Promise introduced for district students

A big announcement hit the Red Wing School District this year, free college tuition will be awarded to high school graduates beginning in 2023. “The Red Wing College Promise is a new program that ensures that every eligible student graduating from a Red Wing Public High School in 2023 and beyond will have access to a tuition-free college education at Minnesota State College Southeast,” Minnesota State College President Southeast Dr. Marsha Danielson said in October this year.
RED WING, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KAAL-TV

Byron man arrested for alleged DANCO violation, threats against law enforcement

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man faces charges of violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order and threatening the Olmsted County deputies who came to arrest him Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Towne Drive NE, Byron, where Todd McIntyre, 49, had allegedly returned after being prohibited from entering the residence.
BYRON, MN
KAAL-TV

Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

2022 in Review: Mississippi River clean up

Early last fall a group of volunteers came together to clean up the river banks along the Vermillion River, a tributary of the Mississippi River. Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders spent weeks putting together information about the health of the Mississippi River. She planned to spread awareness to the communities...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes

HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
LINO LAKES, MN
KAAL-TV

Hwy 52 crash leads to traffic backup Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on southbound Hwy 52 in Rochester snarled traffic during the Friday morning commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:58 a.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee were both traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when they collided near Civic Center Dr. NW.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

