Special School Board Meeting
Student Matters are on the agenda for the Chillicothe R-II School Board as they meet in a special closed executive session. The meeting is Monday, January 9th at 4:00 pm at the Administrative office.
Chillicothe Area Chamber Of Commerce Banquet
The 2022 Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet is on January 26th. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says the evening includes dinner, awards, and entertainment. Tickets for the Chamber banquet at $45 each and are available on-line or by calling the chamber of commerce office at 660-646-4050. Narr says they...
E911 Board Meeting Tuesday
The Chillicothe / Livingston County E911 Board will meet Tuesday at 9:00 am in Council Chambers at City Hall. A Discussion regarding the 911 Advisory Board, including it’s role, officers, and sunshine law. A discussion on adding Region H IO 1 frequencies to the dispatch console. A discussion about...
Budget & E911 On County Commission Agenda
The County Budget remains on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission. The commissioners will meet Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tuesday the commissioners will meet at 9:00 am at Chillicothe City Hall for the E911 Meeting. Following that meeting, they will return to the courthouse. Wednesday and Thursday, the meetings...
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat
CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
Lady Hornets Fall To Undefeated Bishop LeBlond 50-42
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team dropped its game at Bishop LeBlond on Friday night 50-42. The Lady Hornets led 20-15 after the first quarter, but got outscored by the Eagles 35-22 in the next three quarters. Tatum Studer led the way for LeBlond with 18 points while going...
Livingston County Health Center to hold low-cost blood draws
The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its first adult blood draw clinic of the year later this month. The clinic will be available by appointment on January 25th from 7 to 10 am. Adult blood draws will include CBC/chem profile for $40; hemoglobin A1C, vitamin B12, and...
CES Window Laminate Delayed
The bullet and impact-resistant laminate approved for installation at Chillicothe Elementary School was expected to be installed during the holiday break. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says due to availability, that was not able to happen. They are now expecting to have that installed soon. The installation will be done outside...
Great Northwest Day At The Capital
Great Northwest Day at the Capital is February 7th and 8th. This event brings representatives from 19 Northwest Counties to Jefferson City to remind legislators of the issues that are important to the northwest part of the state. The goal is to enhance our region’s image in Jefferson City and to pursue issues and legislation beneficial to the “Great Northwest.” The event brings together over 300 citizens, locally elected officials, and their many staff members and elected colleagues.
MoDOT Roadwork
Several roadwork projects continue through the winter months. The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork scheduled for the week of January 9th for the local counties includes:. Carroll County. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Grundy County. US...
Carroll County Bridge Complete / Linn County Bridge Project Starts Soon
A Carroll County Bridge Project is complete, and a Linn County Bridge will close soon. The bridge rehabilitation project on US 24/65 in Carroll County, over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, is now complete. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began Aug. 15, 2022.
James Mathew Explodes For 27 Points, 15 Rebounds; Hornets Win 58-50
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Bishop LeBlond 58-50 on Thursday night. The Hornets got out to a 29-14 halftime lead behind a 21-point first half performance from James Mathew. Chillicothe went into the fourth quarter with a 47-24 lead, but the Golden Eagles were not going...
Animal Ordinance On Trenton Council Agenda
An amendment to an animal control ordinance is on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Two ordinances are on the agenda. The first is for hauling sand for the City. the second ordinance is to amend the ordinance for.
Route E Bridge To Be Replaced
The Route E Bridge at West Locust Creek in Sullivan County will be replaced under the FARM Bridge program. The bridge, located 8 miles northwest of Milan, was built in 1949 and handles 400 vehicles per year. MoDOT announced the bridge will close Monday for replacement and is expected to re-open in Late May.
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
Christmas Tree Pick-up In Chillicothe
Chillicothe Street Department began picking up real Christmas Trees for disposal this week. If you have a real Christmas tree and have taken it down, Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie says his department will pick up the trees that are placed by the curb in front of the house. Do Not place them in the alley and Do Not place them in the street.
Sheriff’s Department year in review
Harrison County, MO: Greetings, Sheriff Trevor Place and the staff at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office would start by wishing the community a happy and prosperous new year. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
