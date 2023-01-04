ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVa_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Virginia’s defense wraps up Syracuse in 73-66 win

Charlottesville, Va. ― The Syracuse Orange tried to rally, but a 23-point deficit was too much to overcome. The 11th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers held off the Orange for a 73-66 victory at the John Paul Jones Arena here in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. With 15 minutes remaining in the game,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse has 4 players with Maryland/Virginia ties. How will going home affect them in UVa matchup?

Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Taylor grew up seven miles from the University of Virginia’s basketball facility. It takes 20 minutes from his house to get there. Last summer, when Taylor wasn’t scrimmaging at the Blue Ridge School with Maliq Brown, he was playing pickup basketball with UVa players Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Chris Coleman.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

C-NS, Baldwinsville, Cazenovia win team titles at John Arcaro Memorial Invitational (52 photos)

Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the morning and afternoon sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena. The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys’ squads sweep titles at the invite. East Syracuse Minoa placed second in each of the boys and girls’ team standings. The West Genesee boys’ team took third, while the Institute of Technology girls’ grabbed third as well.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

‘Unprecedented:” SU athletics director, a former ESPN executive, discusses player’s on-field collapse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Among the first people to call for Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game to be suspended after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field was Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack. Wildhack has a unique perspective on the incident, being a former ESPN executive who worked with the NFL and a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy