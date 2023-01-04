Read full article on original website
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
Syracuse basketball box score at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVa_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
Early mistakes doom Syracuse in gutsy near-comeback at Virginia (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Virginia loomed Saturday as a ripe opportunity. Syracuse traveled to the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday with a chance to notch an impressive win in a difficult place to play. The Cavaliers were No. 18 in college basketball’s NET coming into the game. They were ranked No. 11 in the AP poll.
Virginia’s defense wraps up Syracuse in 73-66 win
Charlottesville, Va. ― The Syracuse Orange tried to rally, but a 23-point deficit was too much to overcome. The 11th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers held off the Orange for a 73-66 victory at the John Paul Jones Arena here in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. With 15 minutes remaining in the game,...
Syracuse basketball fights back from 23 down but falls at No. 11 Virginia, 73-66 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers at 5 p.m. Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia...
Syracuse has 4 players with Maryland/Virginia ties. How will going home affect them in UVa matchup?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Justin Taylor grew up seven miles from the University of Virginia’s basketball facility. It takes 20 minutes from his house to get there. Last summer, when Taylor wasn’t scrimmaging at the Blue Ridge School with Maliq Brown, he was playing pickup basketball with UVa players Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Chris Coleman.
Baldwinsville boys hockey blanks Skaneateles, defends Duke Schneider Memorial crown
Baldwinsville took on Skaneateles in the championship game of the Lakers’ annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Bees grabbed their second-straight title following a 2-0 victory over Skaneateles. Last season, Baldwinsville topped Section I’s Pelham to capture the tournament trophy.
Skaneateles boys hockey junior nets game-winner in Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament opener
Andrew Gaglione netted the game-winning goal with about four minutes left in overtime to propel Skaneateles to a 4-3 victory over Section I’s Pelham on Friday in the opening round of the 16th annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament. The Pelicans, defending New York State Division II champions, reached the...
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball (67 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
C-NS, Baldwinsville, Cazenovia win team titles at John Arcaro Memorial Invitational (52 photos)
Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the morning and afternoon sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena. The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys’ squads sweep titles at the invite. East Syracuse Minoa placed second in each of the boys and girls’ team standings. The West Genesee boys’ team took third, while the Institute of Technology girls’ grabbed third as well.
Solid fourth quarter lifts West Genesee boys basketball over Nottingham
Class AA opponents West Genesee and Nottingham went toe-to-toe in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division contest on Friday. The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in the state, used a solid run in the fourth quarter to down the Bulldogs by a score of 79-55.
‘Unprecedented:” SU athletics director, a former ESPN executive, discusses player’s on-field collapse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Among the first people to call for Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game to be suspended after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field was Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack. Wildhack has a unique perspective on the incident, being a former ESPN executive who worked with the NFL and a […]
Baldwinsville girls basketball erases 19-point second-half deficit to beat Henninger in OT
Baldwinsville trailed Henninger by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
Chittenango boys basketball knocks off Westhill in battle of state-ranked teams
The Westhill High School gymnasium was shoulder-to-shoulder and rocking in anticipation of Thursday’s state-ranked boys basketball contest between Chittenango and the Warriors. Westhill, going into Thursday’s matchup with an unbeaten record, is currently ranked seventh in the state in Class B. The Bears, also in Class B, are ranked...
A Bishop Ludden alum stars on her new team, and 39 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
When Karleigh Leo entered the transfer portal, a Bishop Ludden connection brought her closer to home. Leo, who won a sectional title with the Gaelic Knights girls’ basketball team in 2018, played two full seasons at Stevenson University after high school.
All-CNY hockey player scores 100th career point, and he’s only a sophomore
Sophomore All-CNY hockey player Henry Major became Skaneateles’ youngest player to score 100 points in a career on Tuesday night. In the Lakers’ 7-1 win over Oswego, Major had four assists to reach the 100-point mark.
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
High school roundup: Whitesboro captures Mt. Markham girls volleyball tournament title
Whitesboro head girls volleyball coach Kelly Lenard said her team has struggled in regular-season tournaments this season. Saturday’s Mount Markham tournament, however, was different for the Warriors.
