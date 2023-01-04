Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the morning and afternoon sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena. The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys’ squads sweep titles at the invite. East Syracuse Minoa placed second in each of the boys and girls’ team standings. The West Genesee boys’ team took third, while the Institute of Technology girls’ grabbed third as well.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO