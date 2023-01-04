Troutman Elementary FUTP60, FCA students featured in 'I on Education' program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenHildebran, NC
power98fm.com
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olin Isenhour hangs up volunteer vest after 14 years at Iredell Health System
Iredell Memorial Hospital is now missing a familiar face. For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour has been a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary. The 88-year-old Statesville resident has accrued more than 2,600 hours as a volunteer in his more than two decades of service. And although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday. “Iredell was the hospital I chose for my own needs. When I came to the hospital one day and saw what the volunteers were doing, I decided to become one too,” said Isenhour.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lonely Children's Fund receives $3.5K in recent donations
Approximately $3,500 has been donated to the Lonely Children’s Fund since Dec. 22 bringing the total to more than $14,500. The goal for the current Lonely Children’s Fund is $30,000. Donations are still being accepted and can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Snow Creek Methodist to hold first regular service since 2021
I took my mom to the Presbyterian church I attend a few years ago. She had attended a Baptist church since she was born and had never been to any other church. Presbyterians always have a bulletin they follow that goes along with that day’s service. It lists upcoming birthdays and anniversaries and who needs to be added to our prayer list. She was reading over it intently and doing just fine until I said, “Now Mommy, when they start passing the snake around and it gets to you just hold up your palm and say, ‘Pass,’ remember you are a visitor.” She jerked her head around, “Whaaat?”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 19
Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if...
WBTV
CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding
Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
iredellfreenews.com
NC MedAssist, Iredell County Health Department to provide free over-the-counter medication in Mooresville on January 13
NC MedAssist and the Iredell County Health Department are partnering to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County on Friday, January 13. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, located at 150 S. Church Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
Iredell County residents dealing with brown and sludgy drinking water
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Place your bets on what is coming out of some Iredell County residents' faucets. If you ask homeowners, they describe it as barbeque sauce or even tea. But that's not what it's supposed to be. It's water that residents are expected to be able to use when drinking, cooking and bathing.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville DAR chapter celebrates 18th century at holiday party
DAR held its holiday party at the historic Sharpe House. DAR celebrated the 18th century and members dressed in the style of the century. The buffet that was served was all from the 18th century. Served was scotch eggs, venison, rabbit, lamb with mint jelly, persimmon pudding, mince meat tarts, and syllabub for dessert.
WBTV
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, police are now seeking information from people in and around Madison County, an over 2-hour drive away from where Madalina was last seen in Cornelius. Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari, the mother...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Center to host SmartPhone Photography workshop
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is hosting a new workshop, SmartPhone Photography by Sarah Loudermilk at Laze L Farm Photography. Loudermilk has been a full-time professional photographer for more than five years. However, she has enjoyed taking photos for more than 20 years. She looks forward to sharing her passion for photography and expertise with others.
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
WBTV
DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte City Councilman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The district attorney said there is no basis for prosecution following an investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City Council in January 2021, after he was offered a position at construction firm RJ...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
qcnews.com
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. 22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County …. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South Carolina Governor Henry...
lakenormanpublications.com
DENVER NEWS: Residential, business proposals set for public hearings
DENVER – The first Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2023 will feature public hearings for several rezoning requests. Included among the pending zoning cases due for public hearing Monday, Jan. 9, is a request submitted by the developers of Villages of Denver seeking the rezoning of 126 acres currently designated for a mix of residential and industrial uses to Planned Development-Residential.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: North Iredell turns back Hickory
OLIN—North Iredell overcame a slow start Friday to beat Hickory 46-36 in Western Foothills Athletic Conference action. The Raiders (9-5, 3-1) trailed 11-3 after the first quarter but led 18-13 at halftime. They outscored the Red Tornadoes (5-7, 1-2) 20-9 in the fourth quarter. Lily Ward led North Iredell...
WSOC Charlotte
Parents of missing Cornelius girl violated ‘Caylee’s Law,’ prosecutors say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Prosecutors said a statute was violated after the mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl failed to report her disappearance. Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter each were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on the charge of failing to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.
