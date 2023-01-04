ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Troutman Elementary FUTP60, FCA students featured in 'I on Education' program

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
power98fm.com

Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School

It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Olin Isenhour hangs up volunteer vest after 14 years at Iredell Health System

Iredell Memorial Hospital is now missing a familiar face. For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour has been a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary. The 88-year-old Statesville resident has accrued more than 2,600 hours as a volunteer in his more than two decades of service. And although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday. “Iredell was the hospital I chose for my own needs. When I came to the hospital one day and saw what the volunteers were doing, I decided to become one too,” said Isenhour.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lonely Children's Fund receives $3.5K in recent donations

Approximately $3,500 has been donated to the Lonely Children’s Fund since Dec. 22 bringing the total to more than $14,500. The goal for the current Lonely Children’s Fund is $30,000. Donations are still being accepted and can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services at...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Snow Creek Methodist to hold first regular service since 2021

I took my mom to the Presbyterian church I attend a few years ago. She had attended a Baptist church since she was born and had never been to any other church. Presbyterians always have a bulletin they follow that goes along with that day’s service. It lists upcoming birthdays and anniversaries and who needs to be added to our prayer list. She was reading over it intently and doing just fine until I said, “Now Mommy, when they start passing the snake around and it gets to you just hold up your palm and say, ‘Pass,’ remember you are a visitor.” She jerked her head around, “Whaaat?”
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 19

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding

Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville DAR chapter celebrates 18th century at holiday party

DAR held its holiday party at the historic Sharpe House. DAR celebrated the 18th century and members dressed in the style of the century. The buffet that was served was all from the 18th century. Served was scotch eggs, venison, rabbit, lamb with mint jelly, persimmon pudding, mince meat tarts, and syllabub for dessert.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hiddenite Center to host SmartPhone Photography workshop

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is hosting a new workshop, SmartPhone Photography by Sarah Loudermilk at Laze L Farm Photography. Loudermilk has been a full-time professional photographer for more than five years. However, she has enjoyed taking photos for more than 20 years. She looks forward to sharing her passion for photography and expertise with others.
HIDDENITE, NC
WBTV

DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte City Councilman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The district attorney said there is no basis for prosecution following an investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City Council in January 2021, after he was offered a position at construction firm RJ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation

All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. 22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County …. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South Carolina Governor Henry...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

DENVER NEWS: Residential, business proposals set for public hearings

DENVER – The first Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2023 will feature public hearings for several rezoning requests. Included among the pending zoning cases due for public hearing Monday, Jan. 9, is a request submitted by the developers of Villages of Denver seeking the rezoning of 126 acres currently designated for a mix of residential and industrial uses to Planned Development-Residential.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: North Iredell turns back Hickory

OLIN—North Iredell overcame a slow start Friday to beat Hickory 46-36 in Western Foothills Athletic Conference action. The Raiders (9-5, 3-1) trailed 11-3 after the first quarter but led 18-13 at halftime. They outscored the Red Tornadoes (5-7, 1-2) 20-9 in the fourth quarter. Lily Ward led North Iredell...
OLIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy