Watch as mom stuns Nashville saloon when performer hands her a fiddle. ‘I got chills’
“They didn’t expect her to absolutely shred,” her daughter said in the TikTok.
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card
The country singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their newborn in October Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father. On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram. In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they call by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with...
Luke Bryan and Family Have A Ball On Christmas With Hilarious Game
'Merry Christmas from our Nuthouse to yours.'
Scotty McCreery Talks Touring with New Baby: “I’m Going to Be a Road Daddy for a While”
Scotty McCreery recently added a new member to his road crew. However, this roadie will need diaper changes and frequent feedings on the country singer’s upcoming Damn Strait Tour. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child, Merrick Avery McCreery, in October. In a recent conversation with CMT,...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Reveals His Favorite Song of Hers
With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Needs ‘Help in the Wardrobe Department,’ Fans Say
Is this fan reaction just nitpicking? Or are the loudest voices in the online country music scene onto something about Miranda Lambert's handsome husband, Brendan McLoughlin?
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
Popculture
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Other Celebs Recall Their Favorite Christmas Memory
With the holiday season upon us, some of country music's biggest and brightest stars are looking back at some of their favorite Christmas memories. PopCulture.com has a very merry round-up of special memories courtesy of superstars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban as well as up-and-coming names on the country scene.
Carrie Underwood’s Grand Ole Opry Performance Of “Silent Night” Is Perfect For Your Christmas Morning
Carrie Underwood is the queen of country Christmas music. Something about her voice is just perfect on a classic like some of the ones we’ve shared recently, “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, and her live performance of “Silent Night” from the 2021 Opry Live: USO Holiday Special.
ABC News
Tim McGraw dances to Olivia Rodrigo in the car in video shared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't a regular dad, he's a cool dad. The country superstar's wife Faith Hill shared a video to Instagram on Jan. 4 of McGraw busting a move in the backseat of the car while Olivia Rodrigo's song "good 4 u" blasts from the speakers. "This is a rare,...
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears
Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Announces Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Collaborations
Nashville has become a destination city for its New Year’s Eve Bash, and the upcoming one is stacking the line-up. On Thursday (Dec. 29), CBS unveiled an assortment of over 50 performances, with a few all-star team-ups too. The upcoming NYE event will unite a variety of artists such...
Scotty McCreery Is Finding Inspiration in His Family Life: ‘We’re in a Great Season’
Scotty McCreery's life has seen some big changes over the past year, with the biggest being the arrival of his son, Avery, and his new role as a dad. Naturally, his new role alongside his wife Gabi has also come with some newfound inspiration. The singer says he is currently working on his next studio album, and the project will likely include songs inspired by his wife and son.
5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022
A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’
Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]
Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
