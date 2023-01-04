ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card

The country singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their newborn in October Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father. On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram. In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they call by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with...
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville

Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
NASHVILLE, TN
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears

Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies....
Scotty McCreery Is Finding Inspiration in His Family Life: ‘We’re in a Great Season’

Scotty McCreery's life has seen some big changes over the past year, with the biggest being the arrival of his son, Avery, and his new role as a dad. Naturally, his new role alongside his wife Gabi has also come with some newfound inspiration. The singer says he is currently working on his next studio album, and the project will likely include songs inspired by his wife and son.
5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022

A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’

Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]

Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
COLORADO STATE
St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

