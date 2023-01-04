Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Tysons Corner Center Sees Uptick in Arrests — “Arnest supervises the [Fairfax County Police] Tysons Urban Team. It’s a unit that launched in 2013. Data shared with WUSA9 shows the unit made 787 arrests in 2022. That’s compared to 377 in 2021 and 406 in 2020. They say…those number[s] were likely smaller because of the pandemic.” [WUSA9]
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 111 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $175,000 while the most expensive was $2,305,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 335 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
loudoun.gov
January Loudoun County Auction Features Bargains on Surplus Items
If getting organized is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the current Loudoun County surplus auction features helpful items, including wooden desks and filing cabinets, metal cabinets and a conference room cabinet with a whiteboard. In addition to computer equipment and other miscellaneous items, the auction features a variety of vehicles, including a 2008 Ford F-350 XL Super Duty Diesel 4X4 with a plow. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023.
theburn.com
150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne
By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
theburn.com
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg
A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
2 Stafford Co. traffic projects starting Sunday: delays & detours
The week ahead will bring two roadway projects in Stafford County that will significantly impact traffic. Starting Sunday, January 8, drivers should expect overnight delays and intermittent full traffic stops on Rt. 17 that will last through early March.
multihousingnews.com
Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset
CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
mocoshow.com
Two MoCo Giant Pharmacy Locations Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes
Giant Food, the regional grocery chain, recently announced that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia, including two Montgomery County locations, are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Testing is administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code “GIANT”) to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.
Virginia State Police looking for missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
WTOP
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?
Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford now open
The new American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford County was scheduled to open this morning. The new bridge allows drivers on Rt. 628, American Legion Rd., to cross over I-95. With the new overpass now complete, it eliminates the need for a detour that had been in place since April 4, 2022, a span of 9 months.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
blueridgeleader.com
County to Purcellville – Approve this new design now or else …
Loudoun County officials are trying to force the Town of Purcellville to accept the County’s altered design for the Rt. 7/690 Interchange. This pressure meanwhile disregards the Town’s due process and the expressed desires of most of the Town’s citizens. Purcellville’s legislative rules and procedures require the Town to make decisions on significant changes to projects, such as the County’s proposed alterations to the Rt. 7/690 Interchange design, through its elected representatives on the town council and based on the advice of the town’s boards, commissions, committees and staff.
tysonsreporter.com
Annual ‘Polar Plunge’ to boost Special Olympics returns to Mosaic District
Special Olympics Virginia is ready to make another splash at the Mosaic District. The nonprofit’s annual Polar Plunge fundraiser will return to the Merrifield community for a fourth year on Saturday, Jan. 14. As in previous years, participants will jump into a pool of icy water to raise money for the organization’s more than 18,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.
