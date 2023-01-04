ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

PD: Two suspects used stolen debit, credit cards in Westfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjYwK_0k3Ugw7h00

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that used stolen debit and credit cards.

The Westfield Police Department shared four photos with the background edited out of two people that allegedly used stolen debit and credit cards to make purchases on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

If you can identify either person or have any information you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or email at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org .

