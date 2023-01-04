Read full article on original website
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
Ordinance passed: City council weighs in on upcoming county moratorium
By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4. According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave....
Train Hits Truck Southeast of Dent
At approximately 3:20 Thursday afternoon, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train striking a pickup truck southeast of Dent. The 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by a 66-year-old man from Dent was traveling southbound on 285th Avenue, when the truck became stuck as he crossed the railroad tracks, near Cozy Cove Road.
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Bison fans flock to Frisco
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the most anticipated weekend of the year for one town in Texas. Frisco will soon turn into “South Fargo” as Bison fans gather to cheer their team on to another National Championship. This has been the scene, the first weekend of January,...
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
