A group of teens are helping to provide free cataract surgeries for those who can't afford it through their non-profit WikiVision

HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect limited shower activity over the next several days. Light to moderate trade winds will persist through today before becoming light and variable on Sunday as a front passes north of the islands. Mostly dry conditions will continue into early next week. A weak front will approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week, which could increase shower activity for the western and central islands.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 16 HOURS AGO