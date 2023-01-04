Effective: 2023-01-07 18:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, JANUARY 16 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Monday, January 16. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads next to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuse will be closed to hunting at 15.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, January 16. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 01/09/1926. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

