Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
10-year-old girl shot on the near west side; police say likely an accidental shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a child was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located a 10-year-old girl who had been […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WIBC.com
Victim’s Father: Misunderstanding Led To Shooting In Mall Parking Lot
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man is still recovering from a shooting outside Castleton Square Mall earlier this week. It was a shooting in which a 16-year-old boy, Michael Mason, Jr., was shot and killed. Indianapolis Metro Police have said that an “altercation” took place before the shots were fired....
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
WISH-TV
Dad of survivor in Castleton mall shooting: Confusing ‘identical’ cars led to gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The father of the 21-year-old man shot and injured Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall told News 8 on Thursday that the gunfire started as a result of a mix-up and not, as police initially believed, a fight in the mall. Michael Mason Jr., a...
Child shot on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
WISH-TV
Uber driver shares story of survival after shooting in northeast Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber driver is speaking out after being shot while working. The driver, Marco Batsista, was preparing to have Rakeasia Rodgers get into his rideshare when her boyfriend jumped in instead. That’s when shots rang out. Police say Rodgers, 20, had fired several shots at...
WISH-TV
16-year-old Carmel High School student hurt after crashing vehicle into apartment building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured Friday when he crashed his vehicle into a Carmel apartment building, police said. “At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street, between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets, around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
IMPD searching for missing woman
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a missing 41-year-old woman. The department tweeted Friday, asking for the public's help in finding Georgette Collins. Collins is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds, according to IMPD. She has blond hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not specify when or where Collins was last seen. The department said she is known to walk away from her home.
WAND TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile male was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
WISH-TV
Mom, boyfriend charged with shooting 5 children with Airsoft guns as punishment
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with neglect and abuse after shooting five children with Airsoft guns as punishment, court documents say. The two were each charged with five counts of neglecting a dependent, and five counts of domestic battery with bodily...
WISH-TV
2 arrested after road rage incident on I-69
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two young men were arrested Wednesday night after driving intoxicated and allegedly pointing a green laser from a gun at another vehicle on I-69, the Indiana State Police says. Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident in which a...
25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
Window shot out at Anderson nonprofit 1 week after theft
ANDERSON, Ind. — A week after an Anderson nonprofit was broken into, someone shot out a window. Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, workers were inside Mitz'y Thrift Shop when someone shot a windows out of the Eighth Street side of the building. The store posted about the incident and asked...
